DuBOIS — All results from the Nov. 2 election remain unofficial until certified by the Clearfield County Board of Elections, according to Director of Elections Dawn Graham.
Graham said certification of the results will not happen until the entire vote count is completed including the write-ins.
Although the county is required to certify to the state by Nov. 22, Graham said the mandatory recount for the judge of the Commonwealth Court may delay the certification. In that statewide race, the margin was less than one-half a percent so the recount is mandatory, she said.
With regard to the voters in the City of DuBois and Sandy Township narrowly approving the consolidation referendum, Graham said there were no challenges to the consolidation. She said there was only a one-week challenge period so any challenge would have had to be filed before the end of the day on Nov. 9.
Voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536, according to unofficial results released by the Clearfield County Elections Office. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
At their Nov. 4 work session, the DuBois City Council unanimously approved having Manager John “Herm” Suplizio meet with township Manager Shawn Arbaugh to start working on a plan to join the two municipalities.
The supervisors’ first regular meeting after the election was to be held Monday night.
The two governing bodies have to enter into a consolidation agreement within one year after the election is certified, according to PA Boundary Change Law Section 737. That agreement is required to include:
- Financial arrangements
- Develop transition plan and schedule for elected officers.
- Provide for common administration and uniform enforcement of ordinances.
- Provide for uniform tax system.
The agreement must mandate full implementation of the consolidation plan within four years following the date of certification.
Those in the statewide race that will be recounted include Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Lori Dumas, a Democrat, against former Pennsylvania Senate Republican aide Drew Crompton, who was appointed last year to fill a Commonwealth Court vacancy until a replacement could be elected. Commonwealth Court handles cases involving state government and local governments.
Two seats on Commonwealth Court were on the ballot, both held most recently by Republicans. The lead vote-getter was McKean County Republican lawyer Stacy Wallace, who is believed to have secured that one. For the second seat, unofficial returns have Dumas leading Crompton by nearly 17,000 votes, well within the margin for a government-paid recount. Those unofficial returns show Dumas with 1.29 million votes, or 25.3 percent, and Crompton with 1.27 million votes, or 25.03 percent.
The Department of State estimates a recount, which counties have two weeks to perform, will cost about $1.3 million. Since automatic recounts were authorized in 2004, the law has been triggered five times, with two recounts carried out.
Graham said the recount will commence on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and must be completed by Tuesday, Nov. 23 by noon.
As of last Friday afternoon, Graham said election officials were waiting on the Department of State to send instructions on how the recount will be conducted. It will not be done in public; only the candidates and the county political parties can have someone present, she said.
All races will be certified by Nov. 22, except the judge race that is going to be recounted.