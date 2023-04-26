RIDGWAY — Ninety chainsaw carvers will rev up the Ridgway Mills Campground during the 22nd Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous starting today through Saturday.
Based on online data, organizer Liz Boni said they are expecting their largest, record-breaking audience yet this year.
Known internationally, the Rendezvous was held at the Ridgway Mills Campground for the first time last year, which is situated along the Clarion River. Boni noted that this venue is “perfect” for an event this size, and allows for better spacing and parking.
Carvers attend from all around the country and the world, each with their own creative craft and starting with just an 8-foot piece of wood. Attendees will see everything from miniature to life-size sculptures and something for everyone circulating among the sawdust.
Also returning on Saturday are popular favorites –the quick carve speed competition among carvers and the auction, where they can display and sell their work, said Boni.
Besides being a sizable economic booster for the Ridgway and surrounding communities, the Rendezvous is also known for the food, craft and art vendors it offers, as well as wineries, breweries and musical entertainment that takes place throughout the four-day period. Around 50 vendors are expected to attend this year, according to the Rendezvous website.
According to https://chainsawrendezvous.org, the schedule of events is as follows:
Today – Wednesday, April 26
- Carver spaces open for live carving and sales; craft art and food vendors open; wineries and breweries open –10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
- Carving seminar by Peter Bowsher –10 a.m.
- Carving seminar by Sam Browsher –11 a.m.
- Carver spaces open for live carving and sales; craft art and food vendors open; wineries and breweries open –10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, April 28
- Carver spaces open for live carving and sales; craft art and food vendors open; wineries and breweries open –10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Performances by Bob Dietz, Mike Destefano, Rob Simbeck, Stevie Songer and Bonnie and The Mere Mortals will be held from 3-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
- Carver spaces open for live carving and sales; craft art and food vendors open; wineries and breweries open –10 a.m. to done
- High River Valley performance –10 a.m.
- Christopher Dale and Matt Silvia performance –11 a.m.
- Sleep Walker performance –11:45 a.m.
- Quick carve competition –1:30 p.m.
- Auction –3 p.m.
There is a $5 admission fee for attendees ages 18 and older. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time at https://chainsawrendezvous.org.