RIDGWAY — More than 75 carvers will be revving up their chainsaws this week for the highly-anticipated 21st Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous.
The Rendezvous, which begins Wednesday and lasts through Saturday, was on a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic.
The event is also returning with a new location. Organizer Liz Boni said they have been working with Ridgway Borough to promote the new Ridgway Mills Campground at 260 W. Main St.
This event is known for drawing people to Ridgway on national and international levels, and is not just a platform for carvers, but artists and vendors of all kinds, said Boni.
The featured artist, Steven Higgins, is the logo on the Rendezvous shirts this year.
On Thursday, April 28, Steve and Scott Dow will present a seminar on carving techniques, which is open to the public.
Carvers travel from all over the country to display their talent at the Rendezvous. This year’s list features enthusiasts from Kentucky, New York, Indiana, Missouri, Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas, Delaware, and the list goes on, according to the Rendezvous’ website.
The event is free to attend, but parking is $5 per car, and proceeds support the Tri County Rails to Trails organization.
Nine bands and musicians will perform throughout the event, including Sleep Walker, Bob Dietz, Still Kickin’, Rob Simbeck, Bonnie and the Mere Mortals, Chris Dale and Matt Silva, Hollow Moon, Musical Romance and Nick Forsythe. A full list can be found at www.chainsawrendezvous.org.
Carver spaces open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, as well as craft, art and food vendors and wineries and breweries on site.
Saturday will also feature a quick carving event and auction. Many carvers bring pieces to sell to the public during this event, said Boni.
Boni noted that she requested from Ridgway Borough Council that vendors be able to be inside of the old mill building at the Ridgway Mills Campground in case of inclement weather, which could negatively impact the event. Council approved the request.
Visit www.chainsawrendezvous.org for the full schedule and further details.