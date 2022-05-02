RIDGWAY — The 21st Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous brought noise, sunshine and good times back to Ridgway over the weekend, welcoming thousands of people from around the country to the Ridgway Mills Campground.
Festival goers saw all kinds of wood sculptures –Bigfoots, bears, eagles, giraffes and a life-size motorcycle –oh my!
Cheryl Oknefski of Ridgway said returning to the Rendezvous after a two-year hiatus was a special experience. She and her partner, Snuffy Destefano, are both carvers and artists who attend the Rendezvous every year it is held.
“There were so many old friends we hadn’t seen in two years,” she said.
The new venue was also an overall plus, Oknefski noted.
“This location is a nice spot where we are all together in one area, and the weather was spectacular,” she said.
Oknefski noted the great food choices, music and artwork by a variety of talented artists as well.
The Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous was founded by the Boni family of Ridgway 21 years ago, who still organize the event today.
“Thumbs up to the Bonus and all of their help for their handwork making this event happen,” Oknefski said.
Other local carvers, such as Randy Rupert, owner of Wizard’s Workshop in Punxsutawney, and Tom and Dawna Ceriani of T&D Carvings in Brockport, were a couple of more familiar faces at the event.
Organizer Liz Boni said she was very pleased with this year’s event venue.
“There were lots of happy faces and many compliments,” she said. “I felt this was one of the best. We had compliments from all of the carvers, vendors, musicians, and most importantly, the public.”
Steph Collin, a carver from Michigan who featured a lifelike sculpture of a German Shepherd at the festival, said he had not attended the Rendezvous since around 2015, and that it was great to be back in a great location among friends.
The Rendezvous welcomed more than 75 carvers from various states, as well as nine bands and musicians who performed on stage throughout the weekend. A quick-carving event and auction was held on Saturday, featuring pieces of art sold by carvers.
View the full Courier Express photo gallery at: www.thecourierexpress.com/gallery/2022-chainsaw-carvers-rendezvous/collection_47840d80-c8b3-11ec-9489-4b928561fed8.html.