RIDGWAY — The smell of sawdust and sound of revved-up chainsaws will return to the Ridgway Mills Campground during the 2023 Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous April 26-29.
In its 22nd year, the event already has close to 100 chainsaw crafters participating, said organizer Liz Boni, including 12 international carvers.
The Rendezvous returned to Ridgway in 2022 following a two-year pandemic hiatus. It was also last year that the Rendezvous was held at the Ridgway Mills Campground for the first time, which is situated along the Clarion River.
“The new venue is perfect for an event like this,” said Boni, as the location allows for better spacing between vendors and carvers, as well as more room for the public and for parking.
The Rendezvous is also known for featuring several musicians, food and drink vendors, artwork and more.
“We are full as far as carvers and food vendors go, but we still have a few spaces left for craft vendors,” said Boni.
The event started as a backyard happening at the Bonis’ home in Ridgway over 20 years ago, as a way to “cure winter boredom.” Chainsaw carving is now a major art form and worldwide attraction.
Also newer and returning this year is the Rendezvous’ auction, where carvers can take part in creating and selling their work at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, following the quick-carve speed competition.
Carvers attend from just about every state, starting with just an 8-foot log to create a piece. Last year’s event featured many life-size creations, such as a motorcycle and wildlife sculptures like bears, eagles, giraffes and much more.
This is the highest number of carvers the Rendezvous has had in the past few years, with the highest ever being over 200, said Boni.
There were many satisfied attendees and compliments from carvers, vendors, musicians and others following last year’s debut at the Ridgway Mills Campground.
“I’m really excited for this year’s event,” said Boni. “It seems to be growing once again into an incredible cultural experience.”
The vendor application form can be found at http://register.chainsawrendezvous.org/vendors.
Visit https://chainsawrendezvous.org for the full schedule and more information.