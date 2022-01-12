RIDGWAY — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the widely-known Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous is set to return to Ridgway in 2022.
The Rendezvous will be held April 27-30 in a new location. Liz Boni, one of the spearheading organizers, said they are working closely with Ridgway Borough to promote its new venue – the Ridgway Mills Campground at 260 W. Main St., a former lumber mill situated on the banks of the Clarion River.
The Rendezvous celebrated its 20-year anniversary at the Old Motion Control building on Gillis Avenue in 2019, welcoming around 60 carvers.
The festival started as just a backyard party at Randy Boni’s Ridgway home in 1997, said Liz Boni. Chainsaw carving, now a major art form and worldwide attraction, used to be a hobby to “cure winter boredom,” she said. At its peak, the event welcomed more than 230 carvers from near and far.
The Rendezvous is also known for welcoming many vendors, as well as musicians, and bringing a large audience into the Ridgway community, including people from all over the world.
“We have high hopes that this will be one of the best. We have 65 carvers signed up, along with several bands/musicians, craft vendors, food vendors and a ‘quick-carve’ auction,” said Boni.
This event being canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic was definitely difficult for the carvers, organizers and the community.
“All of us have been affected by this pandemic. I’m sure that in some way all of us have changed and grown and become a little more resourceful,” said Boni. “It will be interesting to see what impact it has coming back.”
The auction is something new to this year’s Rendezvous, as it hasn’t been held for the past few years, said Boni. The “quick-carve auction” will be held Saturday, April 30.
“That means that along with the masterpiece that each carver creates and is able to sell, they will take part in a one-hour speed carve,” she explained.
Each piece will be available for auction, said Boni.
“I think the public will be happy to hear about this,” she added. “It’s one of the things they have been asking us to bring back.”
Boni said she thinks as a whole, everyone is excited for the Rendezvous’ return.
“Whether (they are a) carver, musician, crafter or visitor, it’s always a good time to bring so many folks together to experience art, entertainment and community.”
Visit https://chainsawrendezvous.org and follow the Facebook page for future updates. Questions can be sent to info@chainsawrendezvous.org.