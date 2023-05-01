DuBOIS — An update on the planning for the upcoming DuBois Community Days was provided by event Chairman Joe Mitchell at last week’s council meeting.
At the April 6 work session, the council unanimously gave their approval for the fire department to hold the event on June 16-17 in the DuBois Memorial Park at the request of DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Federici.
At that work session, Federici said the fire department members voted in favor of having it again this year.
Mitchell, who is also the city’s redevelopment director and assistant public works superintendent, said the fire department also promised to provide regular updates on the event.
“Just to clear the air on some things, we have reviewed the items within the affidavit,” said Mitchell, referring to charges against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents. He is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager.
“We (fire department) have invoices that we believe are acceptable for all of the expenses that were in that affidavit,” said Mitchell. “We understand that we will be having a part of that financial analysis when it happens. So we look forward to participating in that and cooperating wholeheartedly with it when it does happen.”
In the meantime, the fire department is continuing to move forward with their planning of Community Days.
“We have a mailing coming out very soon that solicits donations like we have in the past,” said Mitchell. “A reminder that all of our money that we raise goes back in the community, putting on a great event for with as many free items as we possibly can for the City of DuBois.”
Mitchell said the Community Days committee has already booked some of then entertainment for this year’s event.
“I can’t drop any big names yet. They haven’t been signed out,” said Mitchell. “And just as an extra layer of protection, I know you guys discussed it at the work session, we did contract with a third party to handle all of the donations, provide us all the paperwork, vet all of our contracts and provide 1099s at the end of the year. It’s something we’ve been doing, but we want to make sure that the upmost confidence is with us from the community while we pull this event off this year. I thank you for all ahead of time for your support and your donations this year and we look forward to a great year.”
It was noted at the April 6 work session that the fire department has an agreement ready with JMSR Holdings to handle all of the bookkeeping and tax paperwork.