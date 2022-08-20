BENEZETTE — The “Little Chapel in the Woods” is located on a ridge overlooking the Buttermilk Run Valley on Rock Hill Road in Benezette.
As a youngster, John Bartholme, along with his father, Fred, often visited there and had many outdoor adventures exploring the valley and nearby mountains. Bartholme grew up with a deep love for the area, and he later bought a parcel of land and moved back to the area from Franklin. Together, he and his wife built Medix Run Lodges.
In 2020, Bartholme’s beloved father and companion struggled with and eventually died from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. He had earlier told his father that he wanted to build a chapel as a memorial to him in the area where they had shared so many memories.
In spite of the mental changes brought about by Alzheimer’s, Fred showed that he still had his sense of humor when he quipped, “As long as I get the best seat in the house!”
Bartholme made sure of that by displaying Fred’s ashes in a small urn in a glass curio cabinet near the entrance of the chapel.
Construction of the memorial chapel began in July 2020 and was completed by April of 2021. It measures 20 by 24 feet, and has a 25-foot-tall steeple. The surrounding valley can be viewed from any spot on the wraparound observation deck, and it has been named one of the top 10 overlooks in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region. An 11-foot-tall wooden cross adds to the quiet appeal of the area. Bartholme estimates that on peak days more than 100 visitors stop by for a moment of reflection and to enjoy the view.
The interior walls of the chapel are made from hand-hewn native white pine. Bartholme pointed out the many personal touches provided by friends and family. The backless benches resemble those often found in Amish places of worship and were made by local artisan Dave McCloskey, who also fashioned a 350-pound altar from a native white pine plank. Bartholme’s two aunts created a beautiful stained-glass window, and friends searched far and wide to find the antique bell that hangs by the entrance and is rung at the start of services. Bartholme is currently working on constructing a pond in the valley below the chapel, and it’s not unusual to find elk browsing in the lush vegetation in the area.
The historic Kincaid Family Cemetery is located on the grounds near the chapel, and Lydia Kincaid, 62, wife of Dr. Noah Kincaid, is buried there. Dr. Noah Kincaid was the first medical doctor practicing up and down Bennett’s Branch of the Sinnemahoning Creek in Elk County. He later practiced in Cameron County near Sterling Run, where he was buried in 1858 at the age of 84.
There have been several weddings and renewal of vows ceremonies held in the Little Chapel in the Woods since its completion and dedication in 2021. Sunday morning services are held once about every three or four weeks, and often campers from the nearby Medix Run Lodges bring guitars or other musical instruments and lead the hymns. Lay ministers conduct the nondenominational services.
More information about the services is available on their Facebook page.
“My dad and I had a special relationship, and during COVID, we really had no opportunity to memorialize his life,” said Bartholme. “So, a year later, we had a multigenerational gathering of friends and family here for a three-day event to dedicate the chapel and pay tribute to my dad. The minister who conducted the service was also a close friend of the family. It was a fitting tribute to his life.”