DuBOIS — Glen Chester Johnston, 60, of DuBois, who is accused of fatally shooting a man in a downtown DuBois parking lot on the afternoon of March 17, had charges bound over to Clearfield County Court before Magisterial Judge District Judge David Meholick after a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Johnston, of West Scribner Avenue, is charged by DuBois City Police with criminal homicide; aggravated assault — first-degree felony; aggravated assault — second-degree felony; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
Johnston is accused of waiting for Jude Srock, 46, of DuBois, to leave a residence at 26 S. Franklin St., confronting him and then shooting him in the head with a Rossi .38 Special revolver. Srock was killed in the shooting. Srock was pronounced dead at the scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Johnston remains incarcerated in the county jail with no chance of bail.
Testimony by DuBois Assistant Police Chief Dustin Roy Wednesday revealed that he was called to the Franklin Street residence for a report of a man shot in the head. Upon arrival, Roy saw Srock on the ground with blood visible.
Roy was advised that the suspect was Johnston.
After searching the area where the police were called, Roy could not locate the car that Johnston reportedly fled in, a red 1994 Honda Accord. Roy then went to Johnston’s residence and saw that the vehicle was not there.
While at the residence, Johnston’s wife was walking down the street to her home. Roy made contact with her. Roy stated that while he was speaking with Johnston's wife, Johnston called her on her cell phone. His wife had the call on speaker and Roy could hear Johnston speaking to her.
While Roy began to provide testimony regarding him hearing the conversation between Johnston and his wife on the cell phone, Johnston's attorney, William A. Shaw Jr., said, "I hear a communication that is made electronically or by a wire. By his (Roy's) own admission, he's listening to a communication over a cell phone. Classic, classic wiretap. There's no requirement that it be electronically recorded on a tape recorder or anything like that. All that's necessary is that there be an interception. He obviously did report it because he's about to testify as to what was said. So, he obviously did hear it and he did report it. Whether that reporting was with a computer, or cell phone, or just by making notes, he obviously did record that. That's a violation of the wiretap statute. That's a crime. I think the court should advise him with his rights because he's committed a crime."
"I disagree with counsel's determination in regards to that," said Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers. "And additionally, if we're talking ... I know the word privilege hasn't been brought up yet, but also he didn't ask for that to be done. He (Roy) was just standing there listening, and I think we can clarify that as well. The fact that there was a conversation in a public place, there's no privacy violation in regards to that statute. I think there's multiple issues here in regards to it, and none of them would preclude the assistant chief from testifying."
"Well, the problem is the district attorney is not competent to make any judgment on the issue because he would be conflicted out of it because he is now trying to use testimony that was obtained in violation of a crime," said Shaw. "He's (Sayers) not competent to do it because of the circumstance of the case, and he's trying to use evidence that was obtained in violation of a crime."
Eventually, Sayers withdrew the line of questioning in regards to the phone conversation, "because we do have other statements made by the defendant. In regards to corpus delicti, we already have, in this case, statements ... we have a deceased body, and obviously we'll have the coroner testify to that here shortly, but we have a body that was viewed on scene no longer breathing with a gunshot wound that was called in as a homicide. And we have an individual that is believed to be the suspect. So at this point, I believe his statements are fair game to be testified to."
Shaw objected to Sayers' statement because "the officer (Roy) said ... 'when I got there, I looked at him and he didn't appear to be breathing.' But later on in his testimony he said, 'We were going to treat this as a homicide because we weren't sure if Mr. Srock was going to make it or not,' implying that he was still alive and they didn't know if he was going to be dead not. So, they haven't established a death. They certainly haven't established it by competent, qualified evidence."
Sayers then asked Roy to step down off the stand and recall him after Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder testified.
Snyder testified that Srock's cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the face and the manner of death was homicide. Srock was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 p.m. March 17, said Snyder.
After returning to the stand, Roy said he radioed to other officers that were out looking for Johnston. And, at that time, a few short moments later, Roy was advised that Johnston was stopped in a vehicle by the Pennsylvania State Police at the intersection of Route 119 and Stanley Road just outside of DuBois.
During an interview at the city police station, Roy said Johnston advised him that he and his wife were having marital problems.
"She was having an affair that he had discovered around Thanksgiving of 2021," said Roy. "From that time forward, they were trying to work on their relationship. He went to get vacation time from his boss on Thursday (March 17) so they could spend time together, and when he returned home, she advised him that she wanted to go and speak with Jude Srock to tell him that it was over. He was not happy with that and said, 'No, I'll go and take care of him.'"
Roy said that Johnston said he went to the area where Srock was staying and parked in a parking space behind Srock's vehicle, not blocking him in, but just sitting back away from the vehicle. Johnston told Roy that he saw people in the apartment, where Srock had been staying on and off, looking out the window. Johnston reached into his locked glove box, which he had to unlock, said Roy. He reportedly pulled a Rossi model M88 .38 Special revolver out of his glove box and grabbed a box of .38 rounds. He dumped the rounds into the passenger seat, and then he individually loaded the cylinder with each of the five rounds, which brought it to full capacity.
Roy testified that Johnston said he then placed a gun in his right pocket, and sat in his vehicle for what he told him was approximately five minutes, until Srock left the apartment. And, when Srock did, Johnston walked toward Srock.
Roy said Johnston asked Srock, "Are we going to talk about this now?" And, Johnston later clarified he was talking about the affair between his wife and Srock. Some statements were made by Srock to Johnston, and Johnston told Roy that he then pulled the gun from his right pants pocket.
"When he pulled it from his pants pocket with his right hand, he accidentally pulled the trigger, and the gun went off as he pulled it from his pants, and it discharged into the ground to the side of Mr. Srock," said Roy. "Mr. Johnston advised me that Mr. Srock said to him, 'What are you going to do? Shoot me?' And, he (Johnston) raised the gun to his head and pulled the trigger."
Roy testified that Johnston told him he got in his vehicle, and sped away from the parking lot.
Johnston's formal arraignment is scheduled for April 27 at 1:30 p.m. in the Clearfield County Annex Courtroom.