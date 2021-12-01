RIDGWAY — In its traditional fashion, the first weekend in December will offer several holiday-related festivities for all ages in Ridgway.
The annual Cheer Tour is set for Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are available at Nicole’s Hair Lounge and the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Center on Main Street.
Each year, the tour includes several Ridgway businesses and organizations participating by offering entertainment, pairings with local breweries, wineries and distilleries and more.
Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce Director Roberta Buehler said participation for the tour is “coming right along.”
“It’s looking like it’s going to be another fun event in Ridgway,” she said.
“Breakfast with Santa” at the Ridgway Fire Hall on North Broad Street will take place the morning of Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The cost is $5 and includes sausage, eggs, pancakes and a cookie, as well as a gift bag from Santa Claus and drawings for toy giveaways, according to the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce’s newsletter.
Mary Lynne Bellotti, executive director of the Ridgway YMCA, said the breakfast benefits the Ridgway YMCA’s Child Care Center.
“We have been doing Breakfast with Santa for decades,” she said.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event was not held, said Bellotti.
“We are so happy to have it back this year,” she said. “This has and always will be a family-friendly event.”
Bellotti commended Child Care Center Director Shawna Steger, who went “above and beyond” to make the breakfast great this year.
“Bring your camera to capture that special moment with Santa,” she said.
More information can be found on the Ridgway YMCA’s Facebook page.
Ridgway Animal Haven will also be hosting a luncheon fundraiser at Awakening Alliance Church on Boot Jack Road on Friday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soup, a hoagie and a cookie can be purchased for $10 in support of the animal rescue and shelter.
There will also be Jack’s Christmas Village and Train Display at 1507 Front St. Dec. 4-5 from 1-4 p.m. each day, as well as a benefit at the Ridgway Moose Lodge 1183. “The Avenue” will play there Dec. 4, and a spaghetti dinner will be held Dec. 5. There will also be basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle, the Chamber newsletter says.
Visit the Ridgway Moose Lodge 1183 on Facebook.