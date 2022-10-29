KERSEY — At a time when many businesses have had to close, Chicken Hill Distillery in Kersey has not only survived, but has opened a second store in the Gettysburg Outlets, and is in the process of completing a 3,500 square-foot manufacturing and production center behind the current location in Kersey.
Co-owners Dan Meyer and Chris Kline opened the business in 2017, and managed to survive the pandemic by also manufacturing hand sanitizer when it was in demand and hard to find, and often donating quantities of it to local first responders and medical facilities. People came from different parts of the state to buy hand sanitizer, often resulting in new customers for the distillery’s flavored moonshine. When the state liquor stores had to close, the distillery was permitted to stay open as a beverage manufacturer and saw its alcohol sales increase.
Meyer notes that he had previously constructed a distillery in Williamsport for an acquaintance. He also built Elk Mountain Winery locally, and observed that both businesses seemed to be thriving. Knowing that the construction business is a physically demanding occupation, he and his wife decided that the distillery would be something that he could do even into retirement.
“We outgrew the present production facility in the back of this building a while ago, and the basement has been used for storage, but when the new facility is completed, all the manufacturing, production and storage will be moved there. That will free up space for the shipping department,” he said.
Meyer continued by saying they are in the process of constructing a website where ordering can be done, and shipping by UPS throughout Pennsylvania has been available for the past year. He mentioned that they offer 35 flavors of moonshine, with more being planned for next year. Some of the most popular flavors are apple pie, vanilla mocha, and chicken and flip flop, along with seasonal flavors like pumpkin and cranberry. Feedback from customers often determines what new flavors will be manufactured.
When asked why he chose Gettysburg for a second location, he said that the area is a big draw for tourism, and the southeastern part of the state in general is a rapidly growing area. Also, a friend of his was moving to that area and was interested in managing the distillery. So far, Meyer notes, that location is also doing very well.
There are four employees at the Kersey location, which includes a large gift shop with a variety of local and area products, including honey and maple syrup, foods, T-shirts, and seasonal gift baskets.
Meyer concludes, “We are pretty happy with how things are going, both here and in Gettysburg.”