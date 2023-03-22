ST. MARYS — Crystal Fire Department Chief Bill Kraus kicked off Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council meeting with the department’s annual report for 2022.
Last year, the CFD responded to 320 incidents – an increase of 62 from 2021, he said. It received or responded to mutual aid requests 79 times.
The CFD provided mutual aid to the following fire departments and agencies:
- Johnsonburg – five
- Fox Township – one
- Ridgway – six
- Jay Township – five
- Wilcox – two
- Emporium – 12
- Kane – one
- City of St. Marys Police – 13
- St. Marys Area Ambulance –1 6
- Elkland Search and Rescue – three
“I can’t stress enough how fortunate we are to have an excellent mutual aid agreement with local agencies and neighboring departments,” Kraus said. “We must rely on each other to get the job done. We try to help each other out the best we can.”
It isn’t uncommon, he said, for surrounding departments such as Fox Township to be already assembling if St. Marys sounds a fire alarm.
Kraus also recognized local employers who release their volunteer firefighters to answer calls.
The CFD visited schools and healthcare facilities during Fire Prevention Week in October, as well as hosted an open house and tours at the Erie Avenue firehall, where school children, Scout troops and more attended.
The department also provides tours throughout the year as requested.
“Our members are very proud of the programs we provide,” Kraus said. “We believe it has a positive impact on the community.”
What some may not know is the CFD also receives requests to go and tour local manufacturing facilities. This allows the firefighters to familiarize themselves with these facilities should an emergency occur.
The total fire loss for 2022, building and contents, was $1,468,26, an increase from 2021.
Kraus noted that unfortunately, two of the area’s building fires in 2022 resulted in fatal injuries. This very much takes a toll on families, the volunteers and the community as a whole.
In 2022, the CFD responded to 29 fires, 63 rescue calls, 62 hazardous conditions, 70 public service calls, 34 good intent calls, 38 false calls, three severe weather responses and 21 special incidents, said Kraus.
The CFD’s average response time, including mutual aid, was nine minutes and 13 seconds. The non mutual aid response time was six minutes and eight seconds, said Kraus, which is an improvement from 2021.
Recruitment continues to be an issue for the CFD, along with volunteer fire departments everywhere. The department has 78 active members, with 41 of them being from 56-85 years old, said Kraus.
The CFD has no members from 18-20 years old, he noted; five members between the ages of 20-25; three from 26-30 years old and eight from 31-35 years old, to name a few.
The department continues to do its best to try and recruit new young members and retain its current ones, Kraus says.
Anyone interested in possibly joining is encouraged to contact a volunteer. The firehall’s phone number is 814-781-1717.