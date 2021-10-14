PUNXSUTAWNEY — Child Evangelism Fellowship is planning for its annual ministry and fundraiser event, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 and feature regional speed painter Cody Sabol.
The banquet will be held at The Bellamauro event hall in Reynoldsville, with the doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and the banquet beginning at 5:30 p.m. The banquet is titled “Handprints on the Future,” tying both the mission of CEF and Sabol’s painting style together.
Tickets to the event are free and include hors d’orves, dinner and a ministry program and entertainment by Sabol. An offering will be received to fund operational ministry expenses in Jefferson, Elk, and Clearfield counties.
“Those willing to support the ministry of Child Evangelism Fellowship will have the opportunity to place their loving, indelible handprints on the future of children, their families, and communities as a legacy and foundation of faith is passed from one generation to the next. We are currently expanding our ministry territory in the Clearfield and Elk counties and any support, be it financial or with prayer partners and volunteers would be a wonderful blessing,” said Kelly Reitz, a member of CEF.
Interested guests can call 814-938-9206 to either reserve a seat at the social hall, or to get information to join the event via Zoom. Zoom guests will be given a registration link to join the event with.
Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on the original art pieces created by Sabol during the evening program. Each unique piece will measure about 3-by-4 feet and will be available to take home from the event that night.
Sabol is a live performance painter who prefers to use his hands while speed painting. He is from Irwin, but has an overall goal to show his faith in Jesus throughout the Pittsburgh region.
“After praying ‘God, how can I use art for you?’ my freshman year of college, God opened the floodgates. If there was ever a time where I’ve felt God’s presence strongest, it was in the moments I was in front of everyone throwing paint on this canvas. Ever since then, God has opened the door for me to continue and grow as an artist and as a Pastor,” Sabol said.
His art is varied in subject, style and technique, and while he prefers his hands for speed painting because of the precision it offers, different types of painting allow him to use brushes, his fingers, or both.