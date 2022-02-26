KERSEY — Any young family would be understandably devastated by the sudden loss of the primary bread winner. When a barnful of 200 head of dairy cattle still need to be milked twice a day and fed, without the head of the family and the farm, the loss is immediately and keenly felt.
Meet the family of Jason Swanson of Ridgeview Farm located on Brandy Camp Road in Kersey. Jason passed away on Jan. 27 after a brief illness at the age of 47, leaving his wife, Melissa, a breast cancer survivor, triplet daughters Alexis, Adrianna and Alexandria, 21 years old and students at Wilson College, and an 18-year-old son, Jake. Jake had been learning the business of farming as his dad’s right-hand man for quite some time, but now he will be carrying on his father’s legacy, with the help of his family, friends and neighbors.
To compound this tragedy, the milk house caught fire the night before Jason died, destroying the refrigeration-equipped milk tank and damaging the building to some degree. Jake discovered the fire in its early stages, or it could have been much worse.
Ridgeview Farm was started with just six cows by Jason’s parents, Paul and Peggy Swanson. Although no longer able to do a lot of the heavier chores, Jason’s father will be an incredibly important mentor to Jake as he undertakes the responsibility of running the farm. Peggy lamented the loss of the $80,000 milk tank that she and her husband had purchased new.
When one reaches for a container of milk at the grocery store, how many even think about what costs are involved for our farmers to produce it? Jake is in the process of trying to locate a used milk tank that will work for their farm. He shows a level of maturity that is rare among 18-year-olds.
His mom said of Jake, “He’s a carbon copy of his dad. He even has his dad’s work ethic.”
Alexis said, “The community of family, friends and farmers have come together to help the family with their support. Some have arrived at the farm at 5 a.m to help Jake with chores. They return in the evening, after completing their own farm chores, to again help Jake. They say a farmer clocks in at 5 a.m., but never clocks out. The entire family is forever grateful for all who have helped and continue to help in these difficult days following Jason’s death… There is no greater loss than that of someone we love.
“To Jason, the farm was more than a business. The Family Farm was a lifestyle of hard work and dedication and is a lifestyle worth preserving.”
Going forward, the girls plan to continue their education at Wilson College, with Alexis majoring in graphic design, Adrianna in equestrian studies and Alexandria in early childhood education with a minor in special education. Peggy and Melissa continue to work full time helping to support two families and the farm.
Jake is a thoughtful young man of few words who says he was told that he started going with his dad to the cow barn from the time he could walk. He learned early on that keeping the cows milked, fed and happy was job No. 1, and it still is, except that now he has taken on those tasks himself. Keeping the cows fed includes the field work of planting 500 to 600 acres of corn, soybeans and hay.
A nutritionist visits the cows every two weeks and monitors their strict diet. Until Jake can locate a used milk tank to buy, they are renting the use of one from their farm supply dealer. When asked what he would say to his dad if he could talk to him one more time, Jake never hesitated before saying, “I’m not going to let him down.”
Anyone who would like to help this family can donate to the memorial fund at First Commonwealth Bank at 367 Main St. in Kersey, or any branch of First Commonwealth Bank. The memorial fund is under Melissa Swanson’s name. There is also a Go Fund Me account set up for online donations at www.gofundme.com/manage/a-families-love-loss-legacy-and-hardship.
The family wants those who choose to donate to know their generosity is greatly appreciated.