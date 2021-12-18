DuBOIS — Chloe Casteel of DuBois comes from a long line of chiropractors. She is now the 14th person in her immediate family to become one herself.
Casteel attended Slippery Rock University before Palmer College of Chiropractic in Florida to obtain her Doctor of Chiropractic degree. She returned home in June to do her preceptorship at Casteel Chiropractic Center in DuBois, alongside her brother, Palmer Casteel, and father, Scott Casteel, who started his local practice 35 years ago in 1986. She officially graduated September 24, 2021.
Casteel, a 2015 DuBois Area High School graduate, knew she wanted to be a chiropractor since she was in first grade, and recalls being at the family office growing up and seeing all of the positive impacts the practice had on patients. She recalled people arriving at the office in pain, and leaving with a relieved smile on their face, something she sees now, too, being a chiropractor herself.
The passion for chiropractic work is something Casteel says she and her family members all share, all of whom have similar traits, such as being caring and compassionate towards others.
“To be in any healthcare position, you have to want to help people,” she said.
Some overall goals of the profession include offering people pain relief that doesn’t involve medication, helping patients with things like nerve flow, structure correction and muscular skeletal issues, making sure their body is aligned properly.
During her three-month preceptorship in DuBois, Casteel said she didn’t hands-on adjust any patients, so she was able to observe and learn to appreciate all of the working parts of the office, such as the front desk, insurance and billing and patient care in general.
Now having been in practice for over a month, Casteel said she is still constantly learning. Open communication and confidence are key aspects in treating patients, who may even be scared or nervous at first. Right off the bat, digital X-rays, an exam, patient history, etc., are all reviewed, then a plan is developed. The care plan is dependent on the patient’s needs and the degree/severity of degeneration.
“I want to make every patient feel comfortable,” Casteel noted.
Once the patient begins to get the care they want and feel better, they will look forward to coming back.
“Even when you’re a chiropractor, you’re still always a student,” she said, noting that she has learned and incredible amount from both her father and brother. Each doctor has their “own styles of adjusting.”
The “close-knit family” does well at separating the business world from their personal lives as well, each playing their own role at the office.
The Casteels pride themselves on building relationships with people and gaining the trust of their patients.
“We always say this isn’t a job – it’s our livelihood,” Casteel said.
There are “Casteel Chiropractic” practices in several locations, all run by Casteel family members, including DuBois, Clearfield, Phillipsburg, State College, Punxsutawney, Tyrone and Virginia, making Casteel the 14th doctor to practice in the family.
People may not even realize all of the things a chiropractor can help with, including adjusting knees and ankles, or helping to relieve migraines and vertigo. They often hear patients say that coming there has taken their headaches away, said Casteel.
It was through her education in Florida that Casteel said she found her independence. Returning to her hometown, though, has been a purely enjoyable experience, and everyone has been welcoming.
The Casteel Chiropractic Center has also received Sunny 106 FM’s “Best of Tri-County’s” Best Chiropractor award for the past four years.
Casteel’s mother, Lessa Casteel, died in 2016, not having the chance to see either children graduate from chiropractic school. Her mother’s larger-than-life personality is missed by many, including the people she worked with at the family office.
Seeing someone she loves in pain, Casteel said, she feels has made her a better doctor, and given her a greater appreciation for the power of healing. Her mother was sick with cancer for nine months.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Casteel loves hearing stories about her mom, and knows she’s watching over them. {/span}
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}“We always receive compliments that she’d be so proud of us, and that people can see her in us,” she said. “She’s living through us.”{/span}
Besides her profession, Casteel got engaged this past summer to David Stormer and is planning a wedding. She also enjoys hanging out with friends and family, and doing outdoor activities like snowmobiling and wakesurfing in Treasure Lake.