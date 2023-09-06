DuBOIS — City of DuBois interim Manager Chris Nasuti said he has withdrawn his name from consideration for the full-time city manager’s position.
“While I appreciate all of the support I have received from the community, it has come to my attention that others are being threatened or discouraged from applying for the position of city manager,” Nasuti told the Courier Express via email on Wednesday. “This type of activity is unacceptable to me and I do not want to be a part of the attacks on my coworkers and/or other members of our community.
“The anger in our community has reached a level that I can no longer tolerate,” Nasuti said. “People’s lives, livelihoods and families are now being affected in ways I could have never imagined. We need to start finding a way to affect positive change in our community; therefore, for the good of the community, I am withdrawing my name for consideration for the position of city manager. I have enjoyed serving the community as engineer for the past 11 years and I hope to be able to serve the community in that role for many years to come.”
At the DuBois City Council’s Aug. 14 meeting, the council made motions to advertise both for a new city manager in preparation for the termination of current criminally-charged city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and also a finance director, which would be a new position in the city. Paid advertisements for both positions have been published in the Courier Express.
Nasuti, also in an email, said he was not a part of the city manager application process. The council decided on its own to look for the manager. Council wrote their own advertisement and had all responses sent to Administrative Secretary Bobbie Shaffer. When contacted, via email, Shaffer said that because legalities are in question, it was necessary for the Courier Express to file a right-to-know request regarding any applicants and then Solicitor Toni Cherry will have to determine whether the city can provide that information. The Courier Express filed that request via email on Wednesday and is awaiting a response.
At the Aug. 28 council meeting, a motion to fire Suplizio failed because of pension concerns.
Suplizio, who is on paid administrative leave, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.