DuBOIS — Christ the King Manor held special activities for its residents and staff in recognition of National Skilled Nursing Care Week May 8-14, according to its Communication Coordinator Henry Sutter.
The 2022 theme for the week recognized “the essential role that skilled nursing care residents and staff play in ‘Creating and Nurturing Connections’ for their residents,” according to the National Center for Assisted Living and American Health Care Association.
The week at CTKM included several dress-up and themed days, such as “Twin Day” on Monday, which included matching outfits and “tie-dye” coloring stations, said Sutter. The locally-based “Burger Daddy” food truck was Monday’s special caterer. “Throwback Day” on Tuesday, where everyone dressed in ‘50s and ‘60s gear, and Elvis entered the building to sing and dance for residents and staff.
“CTKM Proud Day” was celebrated on Wednesday, where participants won prizes for their best CTKM gear.
“Crazy Hat Day” was Thursday, and on Friday, residents and staff wore the tie-dye shirts they created earlier in the week. One of the facility’s food suppliers, Reinhart Foodservice, hosted a barbecue cookout for everyone that day as well.
All throughout the week, people could also search for “paper flowers” that were hidden throughout the facility, and the flowers could then be entered into a contest to win prizes, according to the event flyer. “Snack Day” was held Saturday.