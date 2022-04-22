DuBOIS — Christ the King Manor recently received some renovations to better serve its residents, staff members and the community.
The facility’s dining area underwent a complete renovation, thanks to a donation given specifically to renovate that area, said Communication Coordinator Henry Sutter.
The dining area also has monthly themes, such as the “April Showers,” where decorative umbrellas are currently hanging from the ceiling.
Business Office Manager Heather Shaffer said a big part of this is also trying to encourage more socialization between residents. CTKM has also resumed its group activities for residents to enjoy.
CTKM’s bistro, “Busy Bee-Stro,” also just recently opened, which offers coffees, pastries, loaded teas, etc. Visitors can also utilize and enjoy these new perks as well. The kitchen itself has also been renovated.
“It has been a big hit with residents and staff,” said Sutter.
Prior to CTKM’s 50th anniversary last fall, the canopy out front was also upgraded, said Shaffer, as well as the front doors and all of the facility’s landscaping, per a donation.
The residents very much enjoy having the nice landscaping to look at, Shaffer added.
Much of these needed upgrades were made possible through generous donations, which overall have helped to modernize the building and accommodate residents, staff and guests.