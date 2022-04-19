DuBOIS — Christ the King Manor hosted its first “Aging Parents and Senior Financial Planning” educational seminar April 9, featuring several presentations by community professionals.
Planned and organized by Business Office Manager Heather Shaffer and Communication Coordinator Henry Sutter, the presentations included First Commonwealth Bank, Compass Estate Planning, Christ the King Manor’s business office, and Jeff Baronick of Baronick Funeral Home.
“Too often, we see confusion, frustration and just an overwhelming situation when an individual is requiring a form of long-term care,” said Shaffer. “We are hoping to ease some of this by providing resources and knowledge to our community members before the time comes.”
Adrianne Peters Sipes of Compass Estate Planning was a presenter, and spoke about what to do when it comes to legal documents and Power of Attorney, said Shaffer.
A representative of FCB presented financial caregiver information, and spoke about the importance of who to trust in this situation.
Shaffer said she has been doing finances for residents for four years now, and she wants to be an advocate for them and their families.
The seminar also covered the various levels of care available for seniors, such as individual living, home support and personal care.
Shaffer herself presented about medical assistance and Medicare, something that can be very confusing and overwhelming for people, touching on things like “penalty periods” they may be completely unaware of.
People don’t anticipate entering a nursing home, or realize what is required. This seminar, one of many coming in the future, was about educating both residents and families.
Open to more than just the CTKM community, the seminars are helpful to the general public as well, said Shaffer.
“We try to help out the community, even if they aren’t here,” she said.
It’s all about pushing the narrative of preplanning and preparedness, Shaffer said.
Jeff Baronick spoke about pre-planning for a funeral, and just how many details and aspects are involved when a loved one passes away.
“All of the presentations really flowed together – we got a lot of good feedback,” she said.
There were about 20-30 people in attendance.
These are often topics that people shy away from talking about as well, said Shaffer, which is why it’s important to make these conversations more common, and make people more comfortable.
They hope to have a seminar again in the fall, said Sutter and Shaffer.
Shaffer noted that times have changed — healthcare especially has changed drastically in the past couple of years, noting that staffing is very limited, and there are many additional factors families may need to consider now.
They are considering several topics for future seminars, including how to deal with early dementia and taking care of one’s parents or a spouse, said Shaffer, conducing post-seminar surveys as well to receive community feedback.
“There are a variety of topics for the aging community – and they are such a big part of our community,” she said.