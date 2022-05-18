DuBOIS — Current Christ the King Manor CEO and Administrator Paula Felton-Werner has released a statement regarding the recent theft charges filed against former CTK CEO Samuel Joseph Zaffuto, who allegedly defrauded the nursing home of more than $169,000.
Christ the King Manor is a continuum of care retirement community located in DuBois. In March 2022, new leadership turned over findings of a forensic investigation report it had requisitioned.
On Friday, May 13, the District Attorney’s Office of Clearfield County informed Christ the King Manor of the charges it had filed against Zaffuto, Felton-Werner’s statement said.
“The findings are related to activity that occurred between January 2012 and July 2019,” said Felton-Werner, who was named CEO of the facility in August 2019. “Despite the problems unearthed through the audit, Christ the King Manor remains financially sound. Our staff, which has handled the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with strength and grace, has continued to provide the services so essential to our region. I am committed to ensuring that remains the case.”
Christ the King Manor Board of Directors engaged Wessel & Company to perform the forensic investigation audit and report, which was provided to the Pennsylvania State Police and the District Attorney’s Office, Felton-Werner’s statement said.
“Christ the King Manor has pledged full cooperation with law enforcement and will have no further comment on the situation while it is being resolved,” she said.
Charges against Zaffuto, 64, of Sykesville, were filed following a lengthy investigation by Trooper Katherine MacTavish of DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police into the financial records of Christ the King Manor during the time that Zaffuto was the administrator and CEO, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said in a statement.
Zaffuto is charged with two counts of felony corrupt organizations; three counts of felony theft by failing to make required disposition of funds; two counts of felony theft by deception; 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking; receiving stolen property; access device fraud; and 17 counts of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.
Following Zaffuto’s termination in 2019, a forensic audit was conducted, as well as interviews with staff members, Sayers said in his statement. It was determined that from May 2017 until Zaffuto’s termination that he fraudulently disbursed, diverted, and/or misappropriated funds and manpower causing Christ the King Manor to suffer a financial loss of $169,179.49. It is alleged that during Zaffuto’s time as administrator and CEO that he, without the knowledge of the board of directors, diverted various donations into a “Charity Account” that he utilized for personal reasons, including but not limited to supporting the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair. Additionally, it is alleged that Zaffuto purchased a 2018 Ford F-150 truck, costing about $58,000, without the knowledge of the board of directors. He used that truck for personal purposes and to pull his food trailer to various fair and festivals.
Also, Zaffuto is alleged to have had employees of Christ the King Manor work at the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair and attend the annual state fair conventions while compensating those employees with funds from Christ the King Manor, Sayers said. Further, Christ the King Manor Auxiliary Committee had a concession booth at the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair which would raise on average $12,000 per year, but Zaffuto allegedly failed to provide the profits to the auxiliary.
“Financial crimes such as these are sadly a reality that directly affect the lives of many seniors and many in our communities,” said Sayers. “Thanks to the hard work of Trooper Katherine MacTavish and Corporal Matthew Steele, as well as the cooperation of the Christ the King Manor Board of Directors, we were able to uncover these crimes and seek justice.”
Zaffuto is awaiting his preliminary hearing and is out on $100,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 27 at the office of Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass.