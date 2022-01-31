DuBOIS — Christ the King Manor CEO and Chief Administrator Paula Felton-Werner told those at Saturday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Bash that it was a “huge, lovely surprise and honor” to accept the 2021 Community Cup award on behalf of the non-profit organization.
“Christ the King Manor most assuredly deserves this award, and it’s important that you understand how the award comes about,” said Dana Smith, who presented the award and is a previous chamber Small Business of the Year Award recipient. “The Community Cup annually recognizes a business, civic group, or nonprofit organization which has shown positive and effective performance in community service. It highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of organizations who have taken responsibility for the betterment of our community. Christ the King Manor certainly exemplifies this type of organization that the award is meant to honor.”
Christ the King Manor is a nonprofit organization, and as a service of Catholic charities of the Diocese of Erie, they strive to provide the finest in Christian healthcare while preserving the independence and dignity of the residents, said Smith.
“I can tell you from personal experience of having a relative residing there at this time that they both meet and exceed this goal,” said Smith. “2021 was their 50th year in service to our community as they opened their doors to their very first resident clear back in 1971.”
He said Christ the King’s stated mission is to provide a continuum of care retirement community that offers a wide range of services through the healing mission of Jesus Christ. Christ the King Manor currently operates five divisions. The first is their skilled nursing division, which has 160 beds and includes memory support and short term rehabilitation. The second division is the personal care division, which includes a 20 bed dementia unit. They have their third and fourth divisions are both independent living divisions. The first being their 54 cottages, and the second of these being their 48 apartments. The fifth division is their home support division, where they currently service 130 clients in the comfort of their own homes.
In 2020, Christ the King became the seventh largest employer in Clearfield County, said Smith. Their annual budget is more than $20 million, and their latest audit shows that 12 million is returned to the local economic community.
“The amazing organization’s 50th year celebration slogan is, ‘50 Years, Celebrating by Giving,’” said Smith. “And they indeed give, not only on a daily basis to their staff and residents, but they also give to many other worthy community causes. In the past year this has included the Gateway Humane Society, Penn Highland’s Heart Center, Grady’s Decision, Parkside Community Center, the Free Medical Clinic, Dubois and Sandy Volunteer Fire Departments, American Cancer Society, Suicide Prevention Association, Clearfield Area Agency on Aging, Dubois Honor Guard, Dubois Food Bank, and the Salvation Army.”
Smith said organizations could never reach the pinnacle of this sort of success if it weren’t for their dedicated and highly trained staff.
“I purposely chose to talk about the staff last as I present the award,” said Smith. “In the best of times, long term healthcare is a challenging and difficult profession in business, but in the last several years due to COVID, it has been, and not to sidetrack, but I literally, as I was writing this, I had to stop. And what word describes what the COVID pandemic has been? So, I thought: arduous, demanding, exacting, formidable, grueling, rough, strenuous, testing. I finally settled on a personal favorite: hellacious.
“These unsung heroes working during this hellacious COVID pandemic are owed our most heartfelt gratitude and respect,” said Smith. “If you, if we, have never been in the trenches of this battle we will never know the fear, the dedication, the exhaustion, the love, and the helplessness that you feel at times that all of these folks have endured. In the guide for the Community Cup recipients developed by the Chamber, it states the accomplishments of the past and future recipients will help to further define what is required of those recommended for this award. All I can say is that Christ the King Manor has set the bar high for those who will be considered for this award in the future.”
“We are so absolutely honored to receive this award and hellacious doesn’t even begin to describe what we as an organization have gone through, in the 2 1/2 years that I’ve been here and my partner Ed (Andrulonis) has been here with me,” said Felton-Werner. “Missy’s (Newell) been there since day one, who’s our director of nursing. We have actually persevered through a hellacious time. I joined 2 1/2 years ago, Christ The King Manor. Circumstances would not have ever guessed this path would come in my way, and very proud and privileged and glad it has happened. I’m not from DuBois. I’m from Bedford County originally. This area is lovely and I’m so proud to call it my home.”
“The ups and downs of what we’ve experienced and the scariness that brought with it, of exposing our residents to something we had no idea what to do, and how to do it at that point, has been an unbelievable ride and a huge bonding experience, that I can honestly say the individuals that are seated here and these two people that have helped us along the way, rise out of such difficult times,” said Felton-Werner. “I’m sure I speak for all of them of how proud we are to serve our seniors in our area, how proud we are the care that we give, how proud we are to have wonderful partnerships and a wonderful community that has supported Christ The King for 50 years.”
Starting Christ the King’s 51st year, said Felton-Werner, is a nice end cap to receive the Community Cup.
“Our team, even through this hellacious time that we’ve experienced last year, I’m really proud to say a lot of grassroots effort from a lot of team members sitting here and are not here tonight, we felt very passionate about giving back to the community and how important, because there’s been so many hands that have helped Christ The King become what it is today,” she said. “We are so thankful that we are part of this community, and we are so proud of what we do as an organization to serve our seniors as a whole. So I just want to genuinely thank obviously, the chamber members and us being recipients of this award, for sure. It’s truly a honor. I want to thank all the former and past board members of Christ The King Manor who’ve contributed I’m sure, countless time and dollars, to make it the beautiful campus that it is — 120 acres and it’s growing.”
Felton-Werner also thanked the community, who over the years, have attended various events at the campus.
“We look forward to doing that in the coming years, so I want to sincerely thank you all as well,” said Felton-Werner. “But I do want to thank my team members. This group of people, we have truly bonded through a very, very difficult couple years of time. They are absolutely my inspiration and give me energy and to persevere and do, day after day. I very much thank them for what they do in coming to support me every day. This is really a true blue honor for our organization, and we sincerely thank you.”