ST. MARYS — At the end of August, Christian Food Bank of St. Marys received another shipment of fresh produce donated by First Fruits Farm, said CFB board member Bob Luchini.
The partnership between First Fruits and CFB through a local connection has become something very noteworthy and inspiring, he said.
First Fruits is a nonprofit, Christian ministry based at a 203-acre farm located in Freeland, Maryland, dedicated to growing produce for the hungry and needy — a mission that goes directly hand-in-hand with CFB’s.
Started in 1998 by the Bernstein family, the idea was to “plant and harvest their fields using a volunteer work force, and donate the resulting fresh produce to organizations serving needy families and individuals in their community,” according to www.firstfruitsfarm.org.
Rev. Dave Galvin of St. James Parish in West Virginia is the food bank’s contact, Luchini said. Galvin is from Kane, and is familiar with the Elk County area and its needs.
“CFB has been receiving fresh produce from First Fruits for several years. We’ve received zucchini, potatoes, corn, tomatoes and green beans, all of which have been well received by our recipients,” said Luchini.
CFB Director Georgia Wagner said CFB first received food from First Fruits in 2017. In 2020, Rev. Galvin and his family delivered five bins of potatoes, 10 large bags of fresh corn, 13 boxes of head lettuce and 152 gallons of milk, transported by Cyrene Trucking.
The CFB has served the St. Marys community for over 35 years. It receives a very generous amount of donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals and has been blessed with dedicated volunteers, said Wagner.
Luchini and Wagner each noted how grateful they are for all of the donations received by First Fruits over the years, as clients have very much enjoyed them, too.
At the end of March 2022, the food bank’s drive-thru addition also became fully operational, which started out as a safer solution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food bank, serving eligible clients in St. Marys Area School District, received CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds from Elk County, as well as the City of St. Marys, that it put to use by installing a full-time drive-thru building beside the food bank on South Michael Road.
The steel building, equipped with two garage doors for clients to enter and exit, also protects volunteers from cold and rainy weather, said Luchini. And, it actually requires less volunteers than before. The main building has also been rearranged to make room for more storage.
“The drive-thru is very efficient,” Wagner said.
Also using those funds, as of mid-September, the CFB installed a handicapped walkway and entrance for both recipients and volunteers entering/exiting the building.
As usual, CFB has been very busy serving the community. On Sept. 13, it hosted a volunteer appreciation picnic, said Wagner.
“Seneca Resources gave us a donation to make this possible,” she said, noting the importance of volunteerism.
The CFB is also planning an “open house” event for spring 2023 for its anniversary, said Wagner.
For more information on First Fruits, visit www.firstfruitsfarm.org.