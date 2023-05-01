ST. MARYS — The drive-thru distribution system at Christian Food Bank was recently recognized in light of National Community Development Week, celebrated in mid-April.
The drive-thru at the 817 S. Michael St. building in St. Marys streamlines weekly distribution of food to qualifying families in St. Marys Area School District, made possible by the collaborative use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from Elk County and the City of St. Marys.
According to Tina Gradizzi, director of Community and Economic Development for the City of St. Marys, combining funds enabled the food bank to serve not only St. Marys Area School District families, but also qualifying families from the rest of the municipalities within Elk County.
Gradizzi, along with representatives of the CFB, gathered at the drive-thru on April 19. Food bank President Bob Luchini explained that when a car enters the drive-through on distribution day, a food bank volunteer greets them at the window and records who they are and the size of their family. The name is checked off on the sheet, the car proceeds to the area where the boxes of food, sorted according to family size, are loaded into the car. The drive-through facility has made it possible for both food bank volunteers and clients to be out of the elements and has made the distribution process safer and faster.
According to CFB Vice President Georgia Wagner, “The best part of having the drive-thru is the fact that people can maintain their dignity, because they don’t have to walk through with everyone else. That can be very embarrassing, and I feel that this has helped people feel more receptive to receiving the food that they need.”
Larry Johnson, CFB treasurer, explained that an interview to determine eligibility is conducted once a year in a private conference room. There is a form to be filled out indicating how many people are in the residence, and the income of the entire family is used to determine eligibility according to the Department of Agriculture’s guidelines.
With the rising cost of food, the income level has recently been raised from 150 percent of the poverty level to 185 percent, which has enabled more families to qualify. Another reason that the food bank has seen an increase in the number of families served is because the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has recently been phased out.
The CFB has been able to purchase a large walk-in cooler as well as a large walk-in freezer using grant money. This has enabled them to accept large donations of fresh produce, bread, milk, and other perishables and store them until needed. Donations come from various sources in the community, and several volunteers commented that the community is exceptionally generous in its support of the food bank. Local grocery stores, farmers and hunters have all donated food throughout the year. Second Harvest Food Bank sends a shipment every week, depending on what is available.
Dedicated volunteers are the key to the success of the CFB. There are no paid positions, and all donations of money are used to purchase food for local distribution.
Contact Christian Food Bank for more information by calling 814-834-1951. Donations can be mailed to: The Christian Food Bank, P.O. Box 1033, St. Marys, PA 15857.