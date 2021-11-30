BROCKWAY – Many people in Brockway came home from Black Friday shopping to kick off the Christmas season in Glasstown.
The third annual Brockway Community Christmas tree lighting, hosted by Scouts BSA Troop 40, kicked off during snowy weather.
“I’m very excited on how the turnout is, with the weather and everything,” organizer April London said. “It’s amazing how many people came out tonight.”
Getting ready for Christmas takes some work. The tree is decorated with glass ornaments that have been donated as well as some ornaments made by Brockway Area Elementary School students. The LED lights were ordered by James Burkholder for the first ceremony. Brockway Teacher Matt Holt made the star for the tree. The tree by American Legion Post 95 in Brockway is a “new” tree, much smaller than the one that used to be there. The Christmas tradition started to celebrate that tree’s first Christmas in the community.
“The Scouts decorated the tree and the float for Santa,” London said. “This year, they rode on the float with Santa and handed out cookies, drinks, and gifts at the Legion.”
Charlie Johnson continued in his role as Old Saint Nick.
“Charlie Johnson is a dear friend of mine,” London said. “He’s a Marine and one of my husband’s best friends growing up. We kept in touch, but we hadn’t really seen him until he came here to do the first year.”
Despite the cold, residents lined Main Street and cheered for Santa when he came into town. The Brockway Borough Police Department led the parade, followed by Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Horton Township Volunteer Fire Department, and the PA Wilds Jeepers. The Pine Creek Rescue Unit joined in, with rescue dogs yelping and barking out their versions of Christmas carols as they trotted down Main Street.
“I hope everyone has a healthy and blessed Christmas this year,” London said. “Remember the true reason for the season.”