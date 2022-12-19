ST MARYS — In its 28th year, the Christmas Day Happening will once again serve hundreds of people a hot holiday dinner on Dec. 25 in St. Marys.
The dinner is an initiative of St. Marys United Methodist Church on North St. Marys Street, as well as many community contributors.
Co-Organizer Ed Schlimm said that as of Friday, there were 350 Christmas dinners reserved. Each year, the initiative typically serves between 375-400 people.
Schlimm said they expect to surpass that number this year due to a seemingly greater need.
There is still time for anyone who needs a Christmas dinner to make a reservation, which are open through Thursday, Dec. 22.
Schlimm said he cannot stress enough that the Christmas Day Happening is not income based — it is open to anyone and everyone who wants a dinner on Christmas Day, whether it’s someone in need or a neighbor or friend who is alone during the holidays, etc.
“We all know someone who can use that dinner,” he said. “We never turn anyone away.”
Donations for this initiative are always appreciated, said Schlimm. Volunteers are always willing to step up, whether it’s making baked goods or helping in the kitchen at the church or delivering meals on Christmas Day.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dinner was both eat-in and delivery, whereas now, it remains a delivery service to stay on the safe side.
An inspiring “pay-it-forward” effort all around, the Christmas Day Happening is truly about helping one another. Founded by the late Vada Liptak, it is still an ongoing effort due to very dedicated forces such as Carol Cunningham, said Schlimm. He also noted the efforts of Helen Burdick.
“It’s a wonderful community event,” he said. “It really brings the community together as a whole to help one another.”.
It takes around 20-30 volunteers to make the morning run smoothly. The delivery drivers are met with heartwarming and rewarding experiences, said Schlimm. Some even sit down to talk with the person while they eat their dinner.
Schlimm said they also purchase everything for the dinner locally. Small businesses are big contributors each year.
Christmas dinner items include traditional dishes like mashed potatoes and gravy, ham, turkey, stuffing, cole slaw and a treat.
On a personal note, Schlimm said participating in the Christmas Day Happening is dear to his heart, as he volunteers in memory of his mother, who always made sure everyone had a good meal.
To make a reservation, call 814-781-7401.