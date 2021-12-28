RIDGWAY — Every year on Dec. 25, dedicated volunteers and hundreds of community members gather at the fire hall on North Broad Street to enjoy food, fellowship, entertainment and tradition.
Karen Lundin, organizer of the Christmas Day Happening in Ridgway, said this year’s event went very well.
Typically, the happening welcomes around 450 people on Christmas Day. This year, assumingly due to COVID-19 concerns, around 350 attended, she said.
Besides the Christmas dinner, the event also includes a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, many gift giveaways and music provided by the Kemmer family of Elk County.
A special visitor was welcomed this year, said Lundin. In the midst of uncertain times, the Grinch arrived and brought many laughs and smiles to everyone.
For those who are unable to make it to the fire hall, volunteers deliver Christmas meals to their doors, Lundin said.
The table centerpieces, 24 jars of cookie ingredients, were made by local fourth-grade students, she said, and given away as gifts, as well as “smiley cookies” for every guest.
The happening is a complete community effort, Lundin said, and the local support is inspiring. For example, a local church dropped off poinsettias, and Elk County Foods also donated 18 poinsettias to the event. Two high school students also helped set up at the fire hall for their community service hours.
It all wouldn’t be possible without the wonderful volunteers, said Lundin, many of whom are involved each year, as well as some new faces this time around.
A huge part of the Christmas Day Happening is simply the fellowship everyone shares with one another on such a special day, said Lundin. She was grateful to have the help of her grandchildren this year, too, who have grown up spending Christmases at the fire hall, giving back from a young age.
This is the happening’s 39th year, and Lundin has been involved since the very beginning, when Lila Sprauge approached her with the idea in 1982. From day one, the mission has been to ensure no one spends Christmas alone.
Lundin said she feels “so very blessed” to be a part of such a valuable tradition to so many people each year.