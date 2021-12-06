FALLS CREEK — Crystal City Ranch welcomed community members to come and celebrate Christmas on Saturday on the Calhoun Farmstead in Falls Creek.
Mitch Calhoun and Lynn Griffith of the ranch also sell fresh-cut Christmas trees each year, including Frasier fir and blue spruce in different sizes. The longtime family ranch, having been in the family for around 100 years, began selling trees in 2017.
Saturday’s event was another way for the ranch to be a part of holiday traditions, something Calhoun and Griffith enjoy.
Santa and Mrs. Claus visited with families and children throughout the afternoon. There was also a small carousel ride and helicopter ride for children, said Griffith.
In true farm traditional fashion, visitors could also pet and give treats to Gunner and Gypsy, miniature horses. Free cookies and hot cocoa were also offered to attendees, as well as Christmas displays for holiday photo shoots.
They were very pleased with the turnout for the holiday event, said Griffith.
In August of 2016, Calhoun also started a bison ranch, a popular viewing activity for those passing through.
On the same farmstead, Lanna Calhoun also runs Calhoun Farm and Market, recently revamped and expanded, offering several homemade products, including goat-milk soaps and lotions, home decor, essential oils, maple syrup and honey and more.
Visit Crystal City Ranch on Facebook. Call 814-591-3163 for more information.