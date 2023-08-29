DuBOIS — An attempt to fire indicted DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio at Monday night’s council meeting, led by Councilwoman Diane Bernardo, failed because only Bernardo and Councilman Shane Dietz voted in favor of such a move that would have defied a temporary injunction granted by a Clearfield County judge to stop making any additional payments to Suplizio.
In the midst of the public comment portion of the meeting, Bernardo, who was in attendance via telephone, asked Mayor Ed Walsh to add an agenda item — the employment status of Suplizio. Her motion to add the agenda item was seconded by Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh and approved by the council.
“Well, reluctantly, I motion that we terminate Mr. Suplizio’s employment with the City of DuBois,” said Bernardo, noting it would be effective on Sept. 1.
Aughenbaugh originally seconded the motion.
“What I’m mostly concerned about is him asking for a pension buyout,” said Councilman Pat Reasinger. “If that happens, there’s no way for us to stop his pension. If he’s committed a felony, his pension is gone. If he gets a payout from that, if we allow that, we’re not going to be able to get that back. You guys think that the $250,000 payoff is a lot. That could be $500,000, $750,000 out of the pension fund, which it cannot afford.”
Aughenbaugh, saying he misunderstood, asked for information on the pension buyout.
Edward Andrulonis, an audience member, said that he was familiar with a situation in which “we terminated and we couldn’t restrict the individual from taking their pension. It was a normal pension. They could roll it over into their own that we could not hold the pension once we terminated the individual. You can’t hold it. Once they’re terminated, it’s theirs to roll over ... so while he’s still employed you still have control of that pension.”
Andrulonis, acknowledging that he is not an expert in this area, suggested the council seek an outside unbiased legal opinion on the ramifications of terminating Suplizio.
“I hate to say it, but I’d like to keep him on for that reason,” said Reasinger. “(The) injunction, because you don’t know if that’s permanent, you could terminate him today. The injunction could fall away. He can get his pension and we’d never see a bit of that money. And the pension fund is already, I did not want to bring it up, but it’s not in good shape. I’ll talk about that later, but that’s a real big concern.”
During the vote, Bernardo and Dietz said yes to terminate Suplizio, while Aughenbaugh, noting he was still trying to understand, abstained. Reasinger and Walsh both voted no, so the proposal failed.
Following legal action by three DuBois residents, Clearfield County President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, last Friday, granted a preliminary objection which prevents the DuBois City Council from making any additional payments to Suplizio through the end of the current city council board term. The temporary order also prohibits the council members from entering into any new contract or binding agreement with Suplizio pending further order of the court, and to refrain from making any pension distributions, including but not limited to, distribution of the city manager’s contribution to the pension fund pending further court order.
According to civil court documents, plaintiffs Jennifer Jackson, Elliot Gelfand and Mike Clement, filed a “complaint in equity seeking declaratory judgment and preliminary and permanent injunctive relief” Friday in the county’s prothonotary/clerk of courts office. Jackson and Gelfand are running unopposed in the November general election and are the presumptive city council members who will take office in January 2024.
The defendants are listed in the court documents as the City of DuBois, Suplizio, in his individual capacity and in his capacity as city manager, Walsh, in his capacity as mayor and president of the council, Bernardo, in her capacity as vice president of the council, Aughenbaugh and Dietz, as city councilmen, and the city council board for the City of DuBois.
A hearing on the request for emergency preliminary injunction has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in Courtroom No. 2 of the Clearfield County Courthouse. This hearing is open to the public.
“The citizens have come,” said Jackson during Monday’s meeting. “We’ve asked you to do the right thing numerous times and here we are. We have formed a committee, we filed an injunction against you and now you’ve been subpoenaed, along with the solicitor, to testify Wednesday. Are you willing, at this point, to do the right thing? Because you have to realize we are not backing down. We’ve asked, we’ve begged you to do the right thing and we filed the injunction and we’re going to continue the fight and you have all been subpoenaed, so it should be interesting Wednesday and Mr. Suplizio was also subpoenaed. So we’ve asked you to do the right thing and you have yet to do it. We’re asking you again, just do the right thing for the citizens that elected you is all we ask.”
“I just have one question,” said resident Kathleen Clement. “Are you going to fight the injunction, and if so, why?”
“I’m going on Wednesday to testify and I’ll answer their questions. That’s all I can tell you,” said Walsh.
Reasinger, and Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass, who is also a DuBois resident, later said that the city’s pension for non-uniform employees is funded at 58 percent. It was noted that anything under 80 percent is not good.
At its Aug. 14 meeting, the city council members listed in the injunction complaint approved negotiating a buyout of Suplizio’s contract and then terminating him once the amount is determined. The only council member who voted against the buyout was Reasinger, who was recently appointed.
Suplizio, who is on paid administrative leave, was not fired on Aug. 14, and it was stated that a second vote would be necessary once a buyout is negotiated. Council members were not prepared with an amount of a potential buyout. The buyout of Suplizio’s contract, however, was not listed on the agenda at this week’s council meeting.
Suplizio, 63, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
On March 20, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
On Aug. 16 during a pretrial conference before Senior Judge Charles H. Saylor of Northumberland County, Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll told the court that the AG’s office is planning to file additional charges against Suplizio and was given a deadline of Aug. 31. However, according to the Clearfield County Court Administration Office, the deadline to file those additional charges has been extended until sometime after Labor Day because DuBois District Judge David Meholick, last Friday, sent a letter to the court administration office, informing the court that he has recused himself from further hearings involving Suplizio. There was no reason given in the letter as to why Meholick recused himself. The Administrative Office of PA Courts will have to assign a senior magisterial district judge to a preliminary hearing if additional charges are filed against Suplizio. When charges were filed against Suplizio on March 20, a preliminary hearing was waived at Meholick’s office that same day. Bail was set at $100,000, unsecured.