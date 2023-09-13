ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Harley Ramsey announced the plan to appoint a Citizen Advisory Committee to assist in making important future decisions regarding finances and facilities.
“As we look forward to some big expenses with facilities, I think we owe it to tax payers to show we are taking an informed approach,” he said, by creating a facilities assessment list.
Ramsey said he will be bringing a list of names to the October board meeting, which will include people across the district who have different expertise.
“This group would help us continue our facilities plan as we look at managing those larger expenses over time,” he said.
There are financial concerns and facilities concerns, and this committee would help guide the district in making these future decisions, said Ramsey.
Ramsey also thanked several individuals and local businesses for the work they have done on the St. Marys Area High School and middle school campus, helping to make the grounds safer for students and staff.
He noted there were a lot of dead/dying trees taken care of, and numerous bridges across the campus that were not properly maintained prior, as well as water and valve issues that have been addressed.
He thanked Jonathon Prechtyl, Chris Kline Enterprises, Fox Township Supervisors and Randy Gradizzi, and North Woods Homes for lending its equipment.
“We are really trying hard to do a lot with very little, (and) we can’t do it unless we have community members like these folks who are supporting our efforts.”
Student representative report
Student Representative Gianna Surra also updated the board on several back-to-school happenings. The St. Marys Area High School Ecology Club recently picked up trash along the Clarion River. Students will also be picking apples at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette in October, and helping with the fish tanks at the district’s cooperative nursery.
Following an update on district sports, Surra said there will be some competitive elections happening in student government this school year. SMAHS student government will also be opening the school’s cafe back up soon, which she said looks very nice and is a great place for students to go. Surra noted she expects the cafe will be open by the October school board meeting.