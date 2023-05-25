DuBOIS — Resident Jennifer Jackson asked the DuBois City Council at its meeting on Monday if there was any more information about where the $93,000 in cash came from after it was removed from the DuBois Area United Way office and delivered to the city building by city Solicitor Toni Cherry the week of May 1.
Jackson is one of many citizens who have been questioning the city council at every meeting since the March 20 indictment of city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with allegedly committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department. Suplizio is on paid administrative leave.
Jackson first questioned the council about the $93,000 in cash being at the United Way office and then being brought to the city building at the May 8 council meeting.
At that meeting, acting City Manager Chris Nasuti confirmed that the money was brought in but they didn’t know where the money originated. He said he and police Chief Blaine Clark took the money to the bank, opened a new account and the money is secured there. The Attorney General’s Office was also made aware that the city has the money, Nasuti said.
According to a statement published on May 12, the DuBois United Way said it does not believe that the $93,000 in cash, which was reported to have been removed from the United Way office, were funds that belonged to them.
“Any more information about the money that came into the city? Do you have anything you’d like to add to it or say about it at all?” Jackson said during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting.
Cherry said, according to the defense counsel for Suplizio, “that money was kept there, along with ‘community fund’ money and Community Days money, and all of that information was turned over to defense counsel. It was also, in the very beginning, turned over, the AG was advised. I can tell you that, based on what the defense is telling me, they told them there was cash there.”
“When did it disappear from the United Way? That was December, correct?” said Jackson.
Cherry said it wasn’t in December.
“It would’ve been when the transition occurred between the former (United Way) director (Suplizio) and the new director,” said Cherry.
Jackson also questioned the council about its May 12 executive session that was held on Saturday, May 13. On May 18, the council announced that it held the executive session to discuss personnel.
“I’m just wondering why the defense attorney for the previous city manager was in on that meeting at an executive session...,” said Jackson. “Why would the defense attorney for Mr. Suplizio be in that meeting ... was it about the money?”
“Because the defense attorneys want to have control over statements that are being made, and they intend to use that as their defense at trial. So that’s why he was here,” said Cherry.
Resident Kristen Vida asked the council a question about the city’s water.
“Knowing that water is a commodity that’s regulated by the PUC (Public Utility Commission) because we sell it to Sandy Township, to fracking companies, are there consequences from the PUC if the sale of water, if those proceeds do not one hundred percent go back into the water fund?” said Vida.
“There was no requirement of the sale, and I think you’re referring, ma’am, to the sale of water to EOG, EQT back in 2010, 2011, 2012,” said Cherry. “All of those companies were not able to drill themselves, and so they were willing to pay a premium for the city to reserve. The city had a right to, at that point, use of the extra 3 million gallons and they were willing to pay a premium if the city would guarantee ... that that water would be available to them were they too need it. They did not. The actual water that they used was put into what we call the water fund. The rest of that money was put into the general fund, which I consider to be absolutely correct....”
Cherry noted that all of the assets, such as the reservoir, the wells, the water treatment plant, are all owned by the city. The city went to two PUC filings after the money was deposited into the general fund, she said.
“All of that was disclosed...,” said Cherry. “Do I legally think that that’s the appropriate way when you’re not actually having the water? It is. It was miscellaneous income on the audits. It was listed as a donation. I consider that to be highly appropriate ... that money belongs to the residents of DuBois so that their taxes can be held at a low rate since they paid for the assets.”