SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council and Borough Police Officer Earl Campbell addressed citizens’ concerns about speeding and dangerous driving in town during the council meeting earlier this week.
Rachel Ward said she was there to follow up from the last meeting about what is being done regarding speeding and reckless driving in Sykesville. Campbell was in attendance, and said he is aware of the issue, but is limited on what he can do without seeing the drivers himself.
“I can hear it. I can’t see them do it, so I can’t really do anything about it, but I am made aware of it and I am watching for them,” Campbell said.
Ward said the driving is out of control, and said she has taken to walking almost into the street to get speeders attention.
“I’d much rather it be me than my son that’s riding his bike on the sidewalk there, or someone else’s son. It’s getting to the point where it’s like ‘slow down, who are you impressing,’” Ward said.
She also said her father walks to work and constantly has large trucks speeding past him, and even had his hat blown off his head one day because of the speed.
“It’s scary because all it takes is one second for them to go up over a curb and they’re in someone’s house, or take out someone on the sidewalk that’s walking. We have a lot of pedestrians that walk and kids, and it’s scary because it’s just one second of someone doing something wrong,” Ward said.
Vice President Elaine Fike was running the meeting in President Michele Yamrick’s absence, and said the council has gotten many complaints about the speeding issue. The council and Campbell agreed that it’s difficult to enforce rules with only one officer in town.
“If down on this end of town, and they pass me, they know there’s no one left up there,” Campbell said.
Ward said everyone “flies” through the middle of town from the light to the corner by One Stop. She asked if the borough could get cameras to catch speeders, or other means to deter speeders.
Campbell said municipal departments are not allowed to use radar, which makes cameras difficult to use. He said if that law would change, he can sit wherever he wants with the radar gun. He said this is supposed to go to the House of Representatives possibly next year to be changed.
Working with the state police was also suggested, and Campbell said he could reach out to them and try to get more presence in town.
“I can call the state police, I can write more speeding tickets,” Campbell said.
He explained he has to have lines painted on the road where he is going to watch for speeders, and clock their speed between the lines painted. He also has to have permission from property owners to sit in their driveways or similar areas if there is not a good spot to pull off to watch for speeders.