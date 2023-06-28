DuBOIS — Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5 won the 2023 DuBois Firemen’s Competition for the first time in 52 years.
Members of Goodwill Hose Co. were honored by the DuBois City Council at its meeting Monday night, and Mayor Ed Walsh read a proclamation to recognize the Firemen’s Competition winner.
“It gives me great pleasure, being a member for 36 years of Goodwill Hose Co. to do this proclamation tonight,” said Walsh, who recognized several members of the company in attendance. They included: Capt. Nick Laukitis; Vice President Jerry McIntosh, the oldest Goodwill member with 56 years; Kaelyn Korb, age 16, the youngest member. President Randy Schmidt was unable to attend.
Also in attendance and recognized by Walsh was Peggy Stradofsky, the wife of Goodwill fireman Jack Stradofsky, who passed away in January and was a member for 70 years.
“We want to thank you (Stradofsky) for all of your years being a fireman’s wife and all the things you’ve done for us down there,” said Walsh.
“You have to be a fireman’s wife to know what you guys do,” said Stradofsky. “I just want to thank Goodwill Fire Co. for giving Jack a fantastic sendoff.”
The proclamation, in part, stated, “The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department in its attempt to keep its individual hose houses in top training condition have a friendly competition each year. Whereas, the council of the City of DuBois has been informed that Goodwill Hose Co. after 52 years has won the 2023 Firemen’s Competition. Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the mayor and city council of the City of DuBois, Pennsylvania, do hereby proclaim Goodwill Hose Co. the champions of the 2023 Firemen’s Competition and urge all citizens to congratulate its members on a job well done.”
The city’s five fire companies competed in one event, “Sink the Tub,” this year on June 21 during the annual Firemen’s Week. In addition to Goodwill, the five fire companies include Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, and Fourth Ward No. 4.
Goodwill won the competition with a combined “Sink the Tub” time of 2:22.03.
The Firemen’s Week competition has been a mainstay in the city since the late 1960s.