Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for western Pennsylvania until midnight tonight. A code RED air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for some members of the general public. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding or reducing long or intense outdoor activities. For more information on air quality visit www.airnow.gov.