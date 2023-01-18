ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Manager Joe Fleming gave updates on several local projects during this week’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
The city’s downtown traffic camera project is basically complete, he said. There are 11 cameras installed, and they are waiting on internet access for three of them.
Christmas decorations in the city are coming down. Given the nice weather, the city’s street department is conducting miscellaneous road work, such as filling potholes, Fleming said.
Contrary to his manager’s report in December 2022, Benzinger Park will not be offering ice skating, due to the warmer weather and the rink being unable to hold the water.
The closing of the city’s 2022 budget showed the city received 420 complaints, and 93 percent were “cleared.”
Some initiatives this year will include increased code enforcement within the city, along with getting pending projects up and running.
Fleming announced that St. Marys is in the running to participate in the PA Wilds “remote worker program.” The application was submitted last month, and the city should know by the end of January/early February.
Any residents interested in running for City of St. Marys Council this year are encouraged to attend a “candidate information night” at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at the Courthouse Annex building in Ridgway. There will be three city council seats up for election.