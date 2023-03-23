ST. MARYS — During Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting, city Manager Joe Fleming provided a detailed update of local happenings.
He started by thanking the volunteers of the Crystal Fire Department and other emergency response agencies for their efforts in keeping the community safe, and running towards danger when everyone else is running away from it.
The City of St. Marys was recently awarded $410,000 by the Commonwealth Financing Authority for its sewer line replacement project on Erie Avenue/Washington Street.
New automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have been placed into City of St. Marys Police Department cruisers, said Fleming, in an effort to help them in their emergency response efforts.
COSMP officers also took part in an active shooter training on Thursday, March 16. A SERT (Special Emergency Response Team) with Pennsylvania State Police provided this training, said Fleming.
The city’s spring cleanup day will be scheduled for some time in April.
The demolition has been approved for the 115 Wehler Road property to make way for a new pathway at Benzinger Park, said Fleming.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation’s self-guided Great Egg Hunt is underway. The department also released its spring and summer program guide.
Visit https://stmarys.recdesk.com and follow the Facebook page for more information.
The City of St. Marys now has a YouTube channel, announced Fleming. It will be broadcasting council meetings and other city happenings. It can be found at https://stmaryspa.gov.