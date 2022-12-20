ST. MARYS — Along with fellow Pennsylvanians, City of St. Marys residents are being urged to “let their voices be heard” when it comes to the new FCC (Federal Communications Commission) Broadband Access Map by Jan. 13, 2023.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority issued a news release recently reminding Pennsylvanians of the “important role they have in ensuring their information is correct” in the new broadband access map, it says, which shows “broadband serviceable locations across the country, where fixed broadband internet access service is, or can be, installed.”
St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming said the importance of this study is to ensure the accuracy provided by broadband providers.
“Since broadband access is a major topic across the commonwealth, governments need to know who still doesn’t have access and where improvements need to be made. Governments need to hear from their people,” said Fleming.
Broadband access has been a topic at City of St. Marys Council meetings, as well as Elk County Commissioners meetings.
In July, Elk County residents were urged to participate in a comprehensive broadband survey on the county’s website to determine areas of need.
According to information issued by the City of St. Marys, challenges to the broadband access map can include:
- “A location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband serviceable location is missing from the map.”
- “A location’s broadband serviceability is incorrectly identified.”
- “Information such as the address or unit count for the location is incorrect.”
- “The location’s placement (its geographic coordinates) is incorrect.”
The need for great, quality internet is even more important, as technology has become more prevalent, Fleming noted.
“Without the voice of the people, I fear this issue may be overlooked in our area. That is why we are encouraging our residents to take part in this study.”
Residents are encouraged to visit this link: https://dced.pa.gov/newsroom/pennsylvanians-urged-to-review-new-fcc-broadband-access-map-for-the-commonwealth-by-january-13/, as well as www.speedtest.net to test their internet speed.