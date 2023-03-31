DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois and Sandy Township for February 2023.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Sandy Township Building permits
- Pam Murdock — addition, Old Woods Road, DuBois — $51,000
Zoning permits
- Steve Songer — 16x23 home and deck addition, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $80,000
- Joseph Riffe — 12x28 shed, Carribean Road, DuBois — $10,000
DuBois Building permits
- Sensus USA Inc. — shingle replacement, metal roof restoration, curb repair, 10 Dock St., DuBois — $266,000
- Bradley C. Calliari — remove garage that was damaged by vehicle hitting it, 318 DuBois St., DuBois — $5,000
- Nick and Autumn Guido — new modular home on full foundation, Out Back Road, Jay Township, Elk County — $250,000