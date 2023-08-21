DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for June and July 2023.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Douglas R. and Mary B. Brennan — roof over existing deck, East Park Avenue, DuBois — $2,000
- Milaun Property Investments LLC — two replacement signs, 81-89 Beaver Drive, DuBois — $5,000
- Jude and Lisa Pfingstler — 10x16 pool, electric, plumbing, East Logan Avenue, DuBois — $50,000
- Dollar Tree — store refresh, 100 N. Main St., DuBois — $35,000
- K&A Property LLC — renovate second floor apartments, 318 W. DuBois Ave., DuBois — $125,000
- K&A Property LLC — sprinkler system for apartments, 318 W. DuBois Ave., DuBois — $20,000
- Juliana Strouse — replace front deck, West Weber Avenue, DuBois — $6,000
- Brienna N. Sharp — roof over rear porch, Rumbarger Avenue, DuBois — $3,000
- Tammie L. Wilson — replace 16x20 deck, McClure Street, DuBois — $7,500
- David and Sarah P. Hoare — 38 panel roof mounted solar p/v system, South Highland Street, DuBois — $24,511
- Jay Michael and Jenna M. Gafford — 10x20 deck, Burt Street — $2,500
- Piper Real Estate MGT LLC — replace existing steps and stairway, East DuBois Avenue, DuBois — $7,500
- Susan Fessenden-Helo — 16x16 deck and roof, North Church Street, DuBois — $6,000
- Theodore and Becky King — 18’ above ground pool, East Park Avenue, DuBois — $2,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — change exam rooms 303 and 304 to offices, 123 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $1,000
- Penn Highlands Healthcare — change exam room 301 to office, 145 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $1,000
- Justin Yount — new single family dwelling, modular on full foundation with attached garage, South Eighth Street, DuBois — $400,000
- Lee Keth/Karen Shaffer — demo attached garage, Prospect Avenue, DuBois — $0
- Ramar Land Corp. — Internally illuminated wall sign, Preston Way, DuBois — $2,070
- Nathan R. and Lindsey M. Bernardo — roof over existing porch, Patterson Avenue, DuBois — $4,500
- James Gregory/Domino’s — interior remodel/reimage, 100 N. Main St., DuBois — $30,000
- Brenda Rice — reconfigure restaurant area, 34-36-38 N. Brady St., DuBois — $60,000