DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for December 2022.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- JLP Investments — signage, 630 Division St., DuBois — $10,535
- Penn Highlands DuBois — three sets internally illuminated channel letters, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $13,898
- Crown Enterprise LLC — renovate 25x70 area, add 9.5x37 addition for forklift ramp, 151 Preston Way, DuBois — $215,000
- Eugene C. and Michelle L. Minns — roof mounted solar panels, West Washington Ave., DuBois — $32,724
- Ryan J., Robin L., Harmick — enclose rear of building for storage area, 692 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $9,000