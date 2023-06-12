DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for March, April and May 2023.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Joseph F. Michaux — roof mounted solar array, 26 panels, East Sheridan Avenue, DuBois — $28,080
- Daniel Kucenski — 16x30 deck, West Second Avenue, DuBois — $12,000
- City of DuBois — replace roof covering on pool house, roof over pool heater, improvements to pool bath house, Parkway Drive City Pool — $100,000
- Raymond D. Schmidt — new front porch, Pifer Street, DuBois — $15,000
- 132 S. Brady Street LLC — renovate first floor area, 132 S. Brady St., DuBois — $200,000
- Brenda Rice — small addition and deck on rear of property, North Brady Street, DuBois — $20,000
- Bryon and Laura Kleppinger — addition 868 square feet, Hickory Avenue, Jay Township — $122,000
- Ray M. Baughman — replace exterior steps, 30 W. Park Ave., DuBois, Medicine Shopp — $3,000
- Day Property Holdings LLC — new eight unit apartment building, 403 Patterson Ave., DuBois — $831,030
- Albert Rogers — replace front porch and enclose, Rumbarger Avenue, DuBois — $4,360
- RTD Pennsylvania DuBois LLC — interior alterations, 302 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $300,000
- Michael D. and Laura D. Maczaczyj — repair existing porch decking, railing, Locust Street, DuBois — $12,500
- Michael J. and Hayes Y. Weber — repairs to porch, North Church Street, DuBois — $6,700
- Paul J. Gray — replace steps, West Weber Avenue, DuBois — $10,000
- MPP — new lights, drywall, ceiling and flooring due to water damage, Third Street, DuBois — $148,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — remove and relocate wall, add door, add reception glass, 123 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $18,600
- Jeff Hamilton — roof over deck, Pine Avenue, Jay Township — $1,500
- Penn Highlands DuBois — relocate coffee shop, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $175,753
- Kohlhepp Real Estate Investment Tru — interior renovations, combining 209 and 211, 209/211 Beaver Drive, DuBois — $25,000
- Dennis Raybuck — remove sunroom and add new living space 754 square foot, remove attached two-car garage and rebuild, East Sherman Avenue, DuBois — $135,000
- William C. Ingros — remove and replace porch, North Church Street, DuBois — $6,000
- Verizon — HVAC upgrades, 115 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois — $403,954
- Verizon — basement HVAC upgrade, 115 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois — $390,924
- Rickie Williamson — 26x34 garage, Washington Avenue, DuBois — $39,000
- David and Karen Dietz — replace deck and roof, Amanda Court, DuBois — $13,000
- Anthony M. and Diane Zaffuto — demo existing garage, Chestnut Avenue, DuBois — $2,500
- Giant Co. LLC — fuel station upgrades –dispensers, islands, tank pad, kiosk replacement, 22 Hoover Ave., DuBois – $361,548.75
- Cultural Resources Inc. — reshingle bell tower, main and lower roof area, soffit and facia bell tower, 36 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois — $65,000
- Laureen G. Fitzer — replace roof covering, West Long Avenue, DuBois — $17,900
- Michael Weber — close in front porch, build deck on side building codes, North Church Street, DuBois — $1,200
- JC Bar Properties/Martins — remove existing signage and replace with new, 22 Hoover Ave., DuBois — $16,000
- Todd Watt — replace porch, East Park Avenue, DuBois — $2,000
- Scott and Jessica Cunningham — new single family dwelling 2,537 square feet, Catalone Lane, Jay Township — $482,085