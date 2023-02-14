DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for January 2023.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- XYLEM Inc./Sensus Metering System — 20x20 pavilion, 805 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — Cost n/a
- Owl Realty Holding LLC — office renovation, 30-44 Hoover Ave., DuBois — $40,000
- Hellen Keller — roof mounted solar array, 26 panels, Cherry Avenue, Jay Township, Elk County — $51,096.08
- JLP Investments LLC — replace signage, 630 Division St., DuBois — $9,786.