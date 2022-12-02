DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for September and October 2022.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Andrea Torrell and Robert Laska — residential solar panel on roof, Love Street, DuBois — $18,036
- Giant Eagle — signage, 100 N. Main St., DuBois — $14,000
- Daniel J. Russell and Cynthia E. Russell — remove existing porch and roof and replace, East DuBois Avenue, DuBois — $7,500
- Verizon — UT & CT electrical and HVAC updates, 115 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois — $2,777,967
- Clayton Jewell — rebuild rear steps, East Long Avenue, DuBois — $22,000
- Rev. Lawrence T. Persico — demolish single family dwelling, Clinton Avenue, DuBois — $12,500
- Thomas and Stacey Frank — change of use, from church to single family dwelling — Orient Avenue, DuBois — $20,000
- Dr. Jeffrey Rice — signage, 90 Beaver Drive, Building E, DuBois — $2,360
- Sawhud Land LLC — replacement of roof covering, 190 W. Park Ave., DuBois — $62,500
- Ryan D. Gordon — replace deck, West Washington Avenue, DuBois — $1,000
- Russell E. Walls — new sign, 27 N. Franklin St., DuBois — $50,000
- Gregory N. Dixon Jr. and Marcie L. Dixon — South Highland Street, DuBois — 17 panel roof mounted with PV system — $34,679
- Joseph P. and Kathy L. Fustine — new deck and roof, Patterson Avenue, DuBois — $18,500
- Robert Chappel — replace porch, East Scribner Avenue, DuBois — $2,000
- Maria Noemi — roof over rear porch, Pifer Street, DuBois — $4,400
- Jacob McLaughlin — removal of one-car garage, no utilities, Evergreen Street, DuBois — $700
- Way Warehousing & Development Inc. — replace roof covering, 691 Division St., DuBois — $90,475
- Penn Highlands DuBois — demolish property, 638 S. Main St., DuBois — $30,000
- Robert McFadden — roof mounted solar PV, West Long Avenue, DuBois — $23,000
- Lauren G. Fitzer — replace roof covering, 11 W. Long Ave., DuBois — $27,200