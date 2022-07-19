DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for May and June 2022.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Charles and Diana L. Selvage — new porch roof, Evergreen Street, DuBois — $8,700
- Brandon Ferut — 22x12 deck, Love Street, DuBois — $1,500
- Sara Stuart — 24 foot above ground pool — First Street, DuBois — $300
- Byrne and Karen Brown — 20x24 deck for pool, Britton Drive, Falls Creek — $8,800
- Falls Creek (830) DPP, LLC — new construction, 9010 Overlook Drive, Falls Creek — $850,000
- Dollar General — pylon sign and wall sign for new building, 60 Washington Ave., Falls Creek — $35,000
- DuBois Development — signage for Nelson Realty, 1676 Treasure Lake, DuBois — $7,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — signage for East hospital, 387 Maple Ave., DuBois — $40,232
- Thomas and Linda Lee — replace porch roof, Chestnut Ave., DuBois — $1,500
- Doc Realty LLC –Elk Mountain Winery — new construction –outdoor pavilion and new warehouse garage, 24670 Bennetts Valley Highway — $185,000
- Stylianos G. Andreakos — replace porch, East Weber Avenue, DuBois — $17,000
- Dennis and Lisa Clark — replace porch and railing, West Sherman Avenue, DuBois — $11,600
- Norman and Carole Fleck — demo single car garage, South Main Street, DuBois — $500
- Thomas A. and Bridget A. Rubritz — 15x24 addition, Tenth Street, DuBois — $39,500
- Andrew Lilja — demo blighted property, 6 E. Sherman Ave., DuBois — $5,000
- Mark and Mary Segerberg — deck with roof, West Sheridan Avenue, DuBois — $20,000
- Brian and Tina Martin — replace front porch, 405 Shaffer Ave., DuBois — $500
- Jared and Shannon L. Cooper — demo blighted property, 500 Rumbarger Ave., DuBois — $5,000
- Piper Real Estate Management — building and replacing rear deck, Rudy Avenue, DuBois — $3,000
- Bradley Calliari — demo cleanup property, Sandy Street, DuBois — $30,000
- Piperjack LLC — roof covering replacement, West Long Avenue, DuBois — $12,200
- William Hanzely — dig out crawl space to full basement, Chestnut Avenue, DuBois — $15,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — sprinkler system for interventional radiology, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $45,000
- JC Bar Properties — installation of two electric vehicle charging stations, 22 Hoover Ave., DuBois — $70,000
- Barber Properties LLC — 1,771 square foot one story addition, 196 W. DuBois Ave., DuBois — $762,520
- Paige Hedberg/Gary Haupt — new modular home on full foundation, Old Byrnedale Road, Weedville — $395,000