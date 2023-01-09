DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for November 2022.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Candice A. McBurnie — solar panel system, West Logan Avenue, DuBois — $29,562
- Robert Chappel — replace existing outdoor staircase, East Scribner Avenue, DuBois — $2,000
- Jeffrey Jarvis and Michele Herzing — ramp to house, Kuntz Street, DuBois — $5,000
- Sawhud Land LLC — reconfigure office space, 190 W. Park Ave., Suite 6, DuBois — $5,000
- Timberland Federal Credit Union — new roof covering, standing seam metal, 821 Beaver Drive, DuBois — $59,000
- James F. and Cheryle L. Main — removal of shed on property, Franklin Street, DuBois — $1,000
- J & Hayes Y. Michael — replace rear porch, North Church Street, DuBois — $2,150
- Cen-Clear Child Services Inc. — repair exterior wall, 1 Beaver Drive, DuBois — $13,693
- Flame Pool Properties — change single family dwelling into duplex, South Brady Street, DuBois — $80,000
- Verizon — install Fireflex ICAF system in fuel oil tank room, 115 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois — $87,611
- Mark T. and Janet L. Sullivan — demolition of single family dwelling damaged by tree falling, East DuBois Avenue, DuBois — $10,000
- GLWD L P — tenant finish, doctor’s office, 871 Beaver Drive, DuBois — $25,000
- DuBois School District/Nextier — interior alterations, 520 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $180,000