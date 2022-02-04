DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for November and December 2021.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- James and Charlene Dungey — 19x21 deck replacement, Olive Avenue, DuBois — $9,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — fifth floor nuclear medicine fire alarm system, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $12,500
- Penn Highlands DuBois — relocate ED office and new sleep room, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $36,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — renovate fourth floor south tower, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $2,100,000
- Gasbarre Products Inc. — nitrogen tank installation, 590 Division St., DuBois — $48,900
- Penn Highlands DuBois — fire protection system, 123 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $300,000
- Paul Bauer — roof mounted solar panels, Mt. Zion Road, DuBois — $25,000
- Piper Real Estate Management LLC — replace roof, East Sheridan Avenue, DuBois — $39,000
- Daniel Trenn Sr. — 30x40 garage, Teaberry Street, Jay Township, Elk County — $35,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — renovate histology room, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $19,720
- J.W. Rice Construction Inc. — replace roof over rear entrance, 101-111 N. Brady St., DuBois — $2,500
- HPM Industries Inc. — small press pit, 125 Tom Mix Drive, DuBois — $10,600
- Stoltz Realty Partnership — new finishes for rebranding, 820 Beaver Drive, DuBois — $200,000