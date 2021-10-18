DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for August and September.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Building permits
- Penn Highlands Healthcare — change flooring, add sink and casework, 145 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $8,000
- DuBois Area School District — 116x16 pavilion, 300 Juniata St., DuBois — $8,000
- John P. MacIntyre and Deborah Trust — replace porch roof, Green Glen Drive, DuBois — $5,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — add third elevator in north wing in existing elevator shaft, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $478,567
- St. Catherine of Siena Church — 26x40 pavilion, Simmons Street, DuBois — $21,800
- Richard Petrillo — 18x33 above ground pool and deck, McCracken Run Road, DuBois — $12,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — replace X-ray room #2 equipment, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $189,000
- DuBois Regional Medical Center — remove wall sink, install floor mount mop sink, 529 Sunflower Drive, DuBois — $2,000
- Holt Land and Development — enclose front entrance, South Main Street, Brockway — $1,500
- City of DuBois — enclose breezeway, 418 S. State St., DuBois — $4,500
- Gloria Geist — repairs to porch, South Highland Street, DuBois — $2,000
- John W. Geist Jr. — porch repairs, South Highland Street, DuBois — $2,000
- Jesse Cole — change of use, basement area only, South Brady Street, DuBois — $5,000
- Resident — repair existing deck, Hill Street, DuBois — $2,500
- Lisa Mehok — new deck, Mahoning Street, DuBois — $18,000
- Charles and Diana Selvage — 8x16 deck replacement, Evergreen Street, DuBois — $6,700
- Xylem Inc./Sensus Metering System — upgrade to fire alarm system, 805 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $43,000
- Penn Highlands Healthcare — cut in two wall openings in common wall between suites 300 and 301, 145 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $1,500
- DuBois Regional Medical Center — new electric service for storage building, 805 Sunflower Drive, DuBois — $39,894
- Penn Highlands DuBois — relocate nuclear med to fifth floor, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $264,056