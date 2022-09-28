DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in the City of DuBois for August 2022.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- DuBois Resorts LLC — signage, 10 Lakeside Ave. (hotel) — $9,660
- Bradley Calliari — 30x50 pole building, Sandy Street — $40,000
- Raymond D. Schmidt — porch and roof, Pifer Street, Dubois — $5,800
- Edward and Marlene C. Sikora — signage, East DuBois Avenue, DuBois — $18,000
- Jay Gobbel Curtis — 30x40 garage, Caledonia Pike, Jay Township, Elk County — $68,000
- Jess Kronewetter — new single family dwelling with attached garage, River Road, Jay Township, Elk County — $690,000
- Crown Castle USA Inc. — cell tower upgrades, remove and add equipment, South Highland Street, DuBois — $15,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — sprinkler system upgrade Acute Surgical Unit, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $35,000