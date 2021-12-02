DuBOIS — Listed are building permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in City of DuBois for October.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
October building permits
- Penn Highlands DuBois — fire alarm system ED addition, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $175,000
- Kurt Johnson — garage renovations, 12 N. Franklin St., DuBois — $219,000
- Jeffery Glass — 19x30 pole building, 17835 Bennetts Valley Highway, Jay Township — $25,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — sprinkler system for addition, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $386,000