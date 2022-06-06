DuBOIS — The official opening ceremony for the celebration of the Sesquicentennial of DuBois, held Friday evening at the Edward Cherry Amphitheater in the city park, featured speeches by several local and state officials.
It was the kickoff to Saturday’s activities to celebrate 150 years of community pride and organized by members of the DuBois Area Historical Society, along with friends and community support. The DuBois Area Historical Society also celebrated the 40th year of its founding in 1982.
Saturday’s festivities included a cruise-in featuring several well-maintained vehicles lining West Long Avenue, along with craft vendors and musical entertainment.
Kathleen Clement, who served as master of ceremonies Friday, said three men had a major influence on the early history of DuBois. She said George Shaffer purchased land on May 17, 1785 and that became Morningside Cemetery. In 1865, John Rumbarger purchased 325 acres from the Shaffer descendants in what is now the City of DuBois. In 1872, John Rumbarger split his farm into 100 lots, selling them to become the new town of DuBois. On June 10, 1872, P.S. Weber purchased the first lot from John Rumbarger. In the spring of 1873, John DuBois began to develop his property in the area, then known as Rumbarger. And in 1876, the post office and the railroad station both adopted the name DuBois.
“We’d like to also thank the Downtown DuBois Inc., they were very instrumental in getting the DuBois Post Office first-day cancellation envelopes,” said Clement. Those envelopes could be purchased at the DuBois Area Historical Society on Saturday. They canceled the stamp on Saturday.
“It gives me great honor to stand here this evening in this great park, which is a tradition of the City of DuBois,” said Mayor Ed Walsh. “I am very honored to be the mayor right now. But this amphitheater that we’re at tonight, entertains the strolling walkway from the baseball stadium to the swimming pool from memorials, to those who served in the military, to those who served fighting fires. Historic City of DuBois Memorial Park is the perfect site to welcome you to this 150th birthday celebration.”
In the 1950s, Walsh noted that the city park was known as a city dump.
“If you dig down about 10 feet, you’re going to find cars and dump trucks and garbage,” said Walsh. “And we found that when we built these three new, beautiful ball fields that we built here in the city park. Today, the Stern Memorial field, the Rose and Dennis Heindl ballpark, along with Showers Field generate millions of dollars into local economy by hosting tournaments, like the Small College World Series and the (high school) state championships. This week coming up on Monday, you’re going to see DuBois’ girls play in the PIAA state championships at Heindl Field. You’ll see the Central Catholic girls playing at Heindl Field and the DuBois Central Catholic boys playing over at Showers Field on Monday evening.”
Founded as the DuBois center of Pennsylvania State College in 1935, the family of city founder, John DuBois, endowed the center with a four-acre campus, including the original DuBois Mansion and stables, 1937, said Walsh.
“Penn State working with the works progress administration, employment, infrastructure program created by President Roosevelt during the bleakest years of the Great Depression, educated men who built a staircase at the top of Liberty Boulevard,” Walsh said. “Today, as you’ll notice this landscape is getting a facelift, which is a needed facelift for the City of DuBois. Talking about all the projects the city has undertaken through the millions of dollars of grants and donations from businesses, foundations and citizens like you, along with the state of Pennsylvania. Our manager Herm Suplizio, along with Chris Nasuti, Joe Mitchell, the city council and myself have worked very diligently to bring these tax dollars into the area.”
The new beginning for the City of DuBois, which is going to make history, is the consolidation with Sandy Township, said Walsh. This means it will be a greater City of DuBois for generations living and for those yet to be born, said Walsh.
Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel said he was struck by the parallel development between DuBois in the 19th century and the modern day City of DuBois now.
“DuBois of course now will soon become the new City of DuBois, as the previous speakers have mentioned by joining the communities of Sandy Township and the current City of DuBois,” said Sobel. “In the 19th Century, as mentioned by Mrs. Clement, DuBois started out as a dual community. Also the settlement of Rumbarger and also the town of DuBois on two different sides of Sandy Lick Creek. DuBois grew of course more quickly than Rumbarger, absorbed Rumbarger, the rest is history and of course became what is currently the successful community of DuBois.
“As much as I’d like to have a time machine to travel ahead in the next 150 years to see what DuBois is going to be like, obviously I’m not going to, but one of the things my reading has taught and I’m sure the future will bring that history does repeat itself,” said Sobel. “And I’m sure the next 150 years will be very successful to the City of DuBois. Again, as I don’t have a time machine, I guess all I can say at this point is congratulations to DuBois on this Sesquicentennial and on behalf of Clearfield County, here’s to another successful 150 years.”
“DuBois has become, in my opinion, the preeminent economic engine of the county,” said Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass. “And with the upcoming consolidation, I think that’s only got to make it that much stronger moving forward. I foresee great things for DuBois over the next 50 years after the consolidation is over. I think that really primes this whole area for success, and we’ve had great leadership locally, and I look for that to continue. And my family and I couldn’t be happier to be here. And we look forward to being here for a very long time.”
State Rep. Mike Armanini said communities are built on the people who make them.
“I’ve resided in DuBois for the past 20 years. I’m very happy to call DuBois home. And I’m very proud to say this is where my children were born and raised. It is a great community,” said Armanini. “And moving forward on the next 150 years, we have so much to be proud of. We have an elite fire company, none better in the state ... our industry is growing in DuBois. Our hospital industry is moving forward. We’re becoming one of the central locations for very exceptional healthcare. We’re continuing to grow DuBois day by day, and we should be very proud with that.”
Armanini presented a citation from the House of Representatives to mark the occasion of celebrating 150 years.
State Sen. Cris Dush also said a few words at the ceremony and presented a citation to honor the 150th birthday of DuBois.
Sam Mollica, who represented the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors, said in “four short years, our Sandy Township will cease to exist, and DuBois will become a much larger city, which I think is a good thing to happen.”
The DuBois Area Honor Guard presented the colors at the beginning of the opening ceremony. Charlie Nixon sang the National Anthem and Tom DeLong provided the invocation.