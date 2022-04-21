DuBOIS — The City of DuBois Water Department began flushing lines at the Water Filtration Plant and will flush the fire hydrants located in the Second Ward on Sunday, April 24 at 7 p.m.
Flushing will continue around the clock, night and day, until the work is completed. Following the completion of the Second Ward, all other wards will be flushed in the following order: Fourth Ward, Fifth Ward, First Ward and Third Ward. Flushing should last approximately one week throughout the city.
City residents may experience cloudy or dirty water for a period of time as a result of the flushing.