DuBOIS — The City of DuBois recently held a public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant program.
“The purpose of the public hearing is to discuss the CDBG program in general, and this year the city has been slated to receive $308,613 from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development,” said Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell.
Mitchell said applications will be due electronically on Friday, Oct. 28.
He said the city must conduct a public hearing to determine the needs for the community, housing, public services and economic development. Residents, organizations, agencies, etc., are given the opportunity to participate in the planning process, and the city’s performance under previous CDBG years.
The program guidelines are as follows:
- The city must prepare an application which outlines its plans on how it will spend the 2022 CDBG funds.
- Funds will be used for eligible activities, such as water and sewer line replacement improvements, housing rehabilitation, new construction of affordable housing, construction and reconstruction of public and community facilities, recreational facilities, public services that are a new or quantifiable increase in the level of service, street and road improvements, historical preservation, the removal of architectural barriers, economic development activities, acquisition and relocation, clearance and demolition of property and cost to dispense of real estate. General administrative costs, planning, audit, environmental reviews, and the preparation of the application.
- At least 70 percent of the project activity costs must benefit low and moderate income persons.
- A maximum of 18 percent may be used for administrative costs.
- A maximum of 30 percent of the project activity costs may be spent on demolition and clearance.
- All activities must meet one of three national objectives of the CDBG program: Principally benefit low and moderate income persons, removal of slum or blight and activities having an urgent need.
During the hearing, the city opened the floor to any resident comments and/or questions.
“We will entertain any projects that may be brought forth from the community until the next meeting, in which case, we will discuss any projects that have been brought forth at that meeting and declare what projects we believe that we’re going to apply for funding for on Oct. 28,” said Mitchell.
A second public hearing will be held at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 19 in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.